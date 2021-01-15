January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic
January became the third-deadliest month of Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus battle Friday with the latest numbers released from the state. The state’s top doctors says the month is likely to be Mississippi’s deadliest soon.
“Jan will likely be the worst month for COVID deaths by far,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Thursday. “Until we get good vaccination penetration and better control over the pandemic please continue to wear a mask in public and avoid social gatherings.”
The state reported 55 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,411. In the first 14 days of January 626 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday 2,342 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 248,189.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,075 on Friday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,129 with Friday’s update.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2016
|66
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2606
|51
|128
|19
|Amite
|964
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1916
|58
|173
|34
|Benton
|803
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3941
|106
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1333
|21
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1037
|21
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1812
|43
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|596
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|851
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1364
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1567
|32
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2231
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2374
|49
|75
|9
|Covington
|2088
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16841
|171
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5870
|117
|224
|50
|Franklin
|653
|15
|40
|4
|George
|1974
|38
|59
|7
|Greene
|1089
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2157
|70
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2535
|57
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13037
|191
|478
|61
|Hinds
|15890
|312
|771
|112
|Holmes
|1678
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|815
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|158
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2588
|58
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10128
|177
|215
|29
|Jasper
|1651
|34
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|530
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|838
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6166
|108
|217
|41
|Kemper
|757
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4861
|92
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4753
|63
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5724
|177
|410
|88
|Lawrence
|1012
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2278
|64
|90
|14
|Lee
|8721
|135
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2980
|104
|234
|50
|Lincoln
|2933
|85
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5238
|109
|230
|52
|Madison
|8071
|160
|354
|68
|Marion
|2061
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3360
|65
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3487
|103
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1081
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3325
|150
|196
|56
|Newton
|1865
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1096
|22
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3881
|79
|214
|36
|Panola
|3604
|75
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3194
|92
|158
|31
|Perry
|991
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2581
|76
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3587
|52
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2424
|50
|99
|15
|Quitman
|675
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10439
|205
|371
|58
|Scott
|2410
|43
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|424
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2323
|67
|152
|19
|Smith
|1188
|23
|58
|8
|Stone
|1402
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2775
|69
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1382
|34
|49
|7
|Tate
|2666
|59
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2362
|46
|108
|6
|Tishomingo
|1796
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|845
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3374
|57
|124
|20
|Walthall
|1111
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3378
|95
|166
|38
|Washington
|4734
|122
|189
|39
|Wayne
|1961
|30
|69
|11
|Webster
|906
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|581
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|1980
|61
|114
|33
|Yalobusha
|1138
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2377
|54
|139
|18
|Total
|248,189
|5,411
|9,860
|1,814