Did Mississippi Patriot Party storm U.S. Capitol? Leader says no, video suggests yes.

A video of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol appears to refute statements from the leader of the Patriot Party of Mississippi that none of his members were present during the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

At a recent rally at the Desoto County Courthouse, John Williams maintained that none of the approximately 30 group members that went to Washington participated in the Capitol riot. Williams said that that although members of his group attended President Donald Trump’s “Save America Rally,” none of the conservative group’s members crossed barricades set up by Capitol police. Williams said his group dispersed after tear gas was deployed in the area.

In a video of rioters trying to force their way into the U.S. Capitol, a “Patriot Party of Mississippi” sign is clearly visible as rioters are forced back from the Capitol entrance. The sign can be seen being carried at approximately 3:47 in the video posted on YouTube. (ADVISORY: Video contains images of violence and obscene language and is not suitable for some viewers.)

The sign is similar to one in a photograph of Mississippi Congressmen Michael Guest and Trent Kelly posing for photos with Patriot Party of Mississippi members. After meeting with Kelly and Guest, several members of the Mississippi group later joined the thousands of Trump supporters on the National Mall. Hundreds or more of those Trump supporters later stormed the Capitol.

During the rally in Desoto County, Williams railed against establishment Republicans and discussed several conspiracy theories related to the presidential election and the deadly Capitol riot.

Williams said the federal government became tyrannical after the events of Jan. 6.

Williams detailed the group’s experience in Washington and why he and other party members support efforts to overturn the election.

During the rally, some of the group’s members said they believed the rioters who entered the Capitol were not Trump supporters and were infiltrated with members of the radical left group Antifa posing as Trump supporters.

Since the riot, federal officials have identified and arrested a number of Trump supporters photographed and videoed inside the U.S. Capitol building. The FBI has not reported any evidence that Antifa or other left-wing groups participated in the riots.

Williams said what happened on Jan. 6 was a coordinated effort to give a black eye to Trump supporters. Williams maintains Trump supporters remained peaceful.

At least five people — including a U.S. Capitol police officer — have died as a result of the riot. One woman died after being shot by Capitol police, and others died after experiencing medical emergencies during the events. The breach marked the first time that the Capitol has been under siege since the War of 1812.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

