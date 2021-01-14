Mississippi police: Four-year-old shoots one-year-old with assault rifle

Mississippi officials are investigating after a four-year-old reportedly shot a one-year-old with an assault rifle.

FOX13 news in Memphis reports that police in Holly Springs are trying to determine how a four-year-old child was able to obtain the .223 caliber AR-15 assault rifle and shoot the one-year-old girl in the hand.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday afternoon on Ridgecrest Drive in Holly Springs.

Family members told FOX13 news that the one-year-old child will be OK after being sent to Le Bonheur hospital in Memphis.

Police said the mother was not home at the time of the shooting, but had left the child in the care of her sister.

Both Mississippi child protective services and Holly Springs Police are investigating.

