Mississippi National Guard to provide support in Washington, D.C., during presidential inauguration

Soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard are preparing to provide support for the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

Officials with the National Guard made the announcement Thursday.

“The MSNG’s mission as Task Force Mississippi is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia as we honor the time-honored tradition and peaceful transition of authority,” the news release said. “The MSNG’s first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while we assist civil authorities in maintaining good order and peace within the area of operation. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security. The MSNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of the citizens in their state. This situation is fluid, but the National Guard’s reaction and support remain constant.”

Gov. Tate Reeves’ Press Secretary, Bailey Martin said in response to a Mississippi legislator’s request for Mississippi National Guard support stating, “The governor told the Mississippi National Guard to send troops if necessary even before the riots at the Capitol last week. Certainly, nothing has changed. There is no finer security force than the Mississippi National Guard, and they are always ready to assist national security if called upon.”

Guard officials said the support they will be providing is part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers from various states activated in support of civil authorities in the District of Columbia. The MSNG stands ready to respond to any mission in support of our state and nation to protect citizens and infrastructure during times of emergency and natural disasters.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

