January 15, 2021

FBI

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot

By The Associated Press

Published 9:24 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with a pole flying a U.S. flag during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

In an arrest affidavit filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, an FBI agent said Peter Francis Stager is shown in video and photographs striking a prone police officer repeatedly with the flagpole after rioters dragged the officer down the Capitol’s west stairs.

The affidavit says confidential informants had recognized Stager in riot video and photographs and alerted authorities, who have charged Stager with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock, Arkansas, confirmed Stager was in custody Thursday. No attorney was listed for Stager in court records.

