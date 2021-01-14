expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

As MegaMillions, Powerball jackpots reach historic highs, Mississippi lottery leader warns of scams

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:20 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

As the nation two lottery games reach historic highs, the president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation is warning people not to fall victim to scams.

No jackpot winner was announced in Wednesday night’s $550 million Powerball drawing, pushing the grand prize to a projected $640 million for Saturday night, the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in the game’s existence.

Powerball officials said seven tickets matched five numbers, including a $2 million winner in Virginia, but no ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and Powerball 14.

The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to a projected $750 million — the fifth largest in lottery history and the game’s second largest ever — after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t produce a winner. The next drawing is Friday night.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said in a news release Wednesday that his office has received reports of a lottery scam in the state. Fake communications about lottery winnings are common, Shaheen said.

“We were informed today of a scam going around where Mississippians have received telephone calls regarding a second chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot,” Shaheen said. “If you should receive such a call, you should immediately hang up. In addition, if you receive this information by email, text, social media message or any other method of communication, do not respond. This is a scam.”

The news release said that the Mississippi Lottery does not contact winners because the corporation does not know a winner’s identity until that person claims a prize.

For Powerball and other online games, the lottery knows the winning numbers and where the ticket was sold. The winner must keep the ticket and confirm the numbers on it. If nobody comes forward with winning numbers, no one claims the prize.

The news release also said a legitimate lottery never asks winners to pay taxes upfront. All federal and state taxes are paid before the lottery releases money to a winner.

More News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

News

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

News

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

News

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot

News

NASA to test ‘most power rocket’ engine in world in Mississippi

News

Lawsuit alleges cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, putting in chokehold

News

Alabama man accused of storming Capitol said ‘the spirit of God wanted me to go in’

News

Mississippi National Guard to provide support in Washington, D.C., during presidential inauguration

News

What’s next for Donald Trump after second impeachment? He stands largely alone on sidelines as legacy written

News

Police: Mississippi man charged with capital murder after he choked, stabbed, ran over Uber driver in Texas

News

Mississippi coronavirus new cases moderate slightly, but deaths keep rolling in

News

New sawmill to bring 150 new jobs to Mississippi, investing $130M in state

News

Multiple arrests made one week after Mississippi’s Most Wanted list unveiled

News

Man pleads guilty to murder of Mississippi woman missing since 2019

News

Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle collision on Texas highway

News

As MegaMillions, Powerball jackpots reach historic highs, Mississippi lottery leader warns of scams

News

Mississippi police: Four-year-old shoots one-year-old with assault rifle

News

New Tate Taylor movie filmed in Mississippi to be released next month, stars Allison Janney

News

Day after Reeves expands eligibility and day he gets own shot, Mississippi runs out of COVID vaccine

News

Mississippi, out of vaccine doses, says all appointments officially booked until next month

News

House impeaches Trump after Capitol riot; first president to be impeached twice

News

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

News

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up