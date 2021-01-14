expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Multiple arrests made one week after Mississippi’s Most Wanted list unveiled

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:11 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

A week after law enforcement officials released Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, several arrests have been made.

Mississippi Crime Stoppers received anonymous tips Friday about Allan D. Henderson. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force arrested Henderson without incident in the Jackson area. Henderson is being held at the Madison County Correctional Facility pending being taken into custody by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Henderson was wanted by MDOC for absconding supervision. He had been granted earned-time release by MDOC in 2016 and had not reported to his probation officer since February of 2019. Henderson was previously convicted of Manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a day care in Pearl. Henderson was also convicted of child abandonment after he left his deceased girlfriend’s 9-month-old child with her deceased body and fled the scene.

Another suspect on the list, Oscar C. McNeil, turned himself in Sunday to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the MBI said. McNeal was wanted by the MBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Also on Sunday, Kevin D. Cope Jr. was arrested by the Clinton Police Department and is now being held in the Amite County Jail. Cope was wanted by the MBI and the Amite County Jail for two counts of child fondling.

On Monday, Jessie Dennis Jr. was taken into custody. He is being held in the Leflore County Jail. Dennis was wanted by the MBI and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

On Tuesday, MBI officials were notified by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department that Burnell E. McCann was in custody and being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center located in Louisiana. McCann was wanted by the MBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is proud to announce the establishment of the Mississippi’s Most Wanted list,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, Director of the MBI. “The immediate success of the program is truly a collaborative effort between the citizens of this state and law enforcement. The apprehension of these dangerous individuals is a prime example of how the phrase, ‘See Something, Say Something,’ plays a vital role in protecting our communities.”

Anyone with information regarding Mississippi’s Most Wanted is asked to contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637).

More News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

News

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

News

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

News

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot

News

NASA to test ‘most power rocket’ engine in world in Mississippi

News

Lawsuit alleges cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, putting in chokehold

News

Alabama man accused of storming Capitol said ‘the spirit of God wanted me to go in’

News

Mississippi National Guard to provide support in Washington, D.C., during presidential inauguration

News

What’s next for Donald Trump after second impeachment? He stands largely alone on sidelines as legacy written

News

Police: Mississippi man charged with capital murder after he choked, stabbed, ran over Uber driver in Texas

News

Mississippi coronavirus new cases moderate slightly, but deaths keep rolling in

News

New sawmill to bring 150 new jobs to Mississippi, investing $130M in state

News

Multiple arrests made one week after Mississippi’s Most Wanted list unveiled

News

Man pleads guilty to murder of Mississippi woman missing since 2019

News

Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle collision on Texas highway

News

As MegaMillions, Powerball jackpots reach historic highs, Mississippi lottery leader warns of scams

News

Mississippi police: Four-year-old shoots one-year-old with assault rifle

News

New Tate Taylor movie filmed in Mississippi to be released next month, stars Allison Janney

News

Day after Reeves expands eligibility and day he gets own shot, Mississippi runs out of COVID vaccine

News

Mississippi, out of vaccine doses, says all appointments officially booked until next month

News

House impeaches Trump after Capitol riot; first president to be impeached twice

News

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

News

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up