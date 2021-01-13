Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up

As Mississippi begins to ramp up its COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination efforts, the state on Monday reported dozens more deaths and approximately 2,000 more new cases of the virus.

The state reported 31 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,315. In the first 13 days of January 530 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Wednesday 1,942 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 243,899.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that the state would expand vaccination efforts to begin giving the vaccine to residents 65 years and older and adults with underlying medical conditions.

In the last 14 days, approximately 31,000 new cases have been found in Mississippi. That’s more cases so far in January than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,238 on Wednesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,203 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1993 65 72 15 Alcorn 2547 50 128 19 Amite 950 25 54 7 Attala 1901 57 173 34 Benton 796 22 45 10 Bolivar 3881 105 224 31 Calhoun 1311 20 26 4 Carroll 1018 20 47 9 Chickasaw 1793 42 53 15 Choctaw 587 12 1 0 Claiborne 832 24 45 9 Clarke 1345 60 110 30 Clay 1538 32 24 3 Coahoma 2185 54 128 11 Copiah 2343 47 75 9 Covington 2054 71 135 39 De Soto 16627 164 111 22 Forrest 5786 113 224 49 Franklin 643 13 40 2 George 1937 37 59 7 Greene 1079 29 52 6 Grenada 2123 69 155 32 Hancock 2433 57 69 14 Harrison 12698 185 476 61 Hinds 15605 309 761 111 Holmes 1668 67 103 20 Humphreys 798 24 33 8 Issaquena 155 6 0 0 Itawamba 2553 57 125 22 Jackson 9898 172 215 28 Jasper 1622 32 35 2 Jefferson 514 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 826 25 8 1 Jones 6038 108 215 41 Kemper 750 19 44 9 Lafayette 4789 91 187 54 Lamar 4671 62 52 13 Lauderdale 5627 174 407 88 Lawrence 991 17 27 2 Leake 2254 64 88 14 Lee 8603 135 214 41 Leflore 2946 104 234 50 Lincoln 2877 83 171 36 Lowndes 5137 104 214 49 Madison 7937 156 354 67 Marion 2007 71 157 23 Marshall 3315 64 64 15 Monroe 3439 100 189 53 Montgomery 1070 34 54 9 Neshoba 3282 149 197 56 Newton 1835 42 86 14 Noxubee 1079 21 34 4 Oktibbeha 3812 79 214 36 Panola 3535 73 102 13 Pearl River 3100 91 158 31 Perry 985 31 21 7 Pike 2524 76 119 34 Pontotoc 3547 51 42 4 Prentiss 2380 47 99 15 Quitman 654 8 0 0 Rankin 10243 201 365 57 Scott 2362 43 39 4 Sharkey 416 17 43 8 Simpson 2285 66 152 19 Smith 1160 22 58 8 Stone 1373 18 83 9 Sunflower 2736 68 111 16 Tallahatchie 1352 33 48 7 Tate 2623 59 80 19 Tippah 2315 45 101 5 Tishomingo 1773 59 101 27 Tunica 835 21 18 2 Union 3330 55 125 19 Walthall 1096 36 67 13 Warren 3305 91 165 37 Washington 4682 121 189 39 Wayne 1911 29 69 11 Webster 891 23 58 11 Wilkinson 571 24 24 5 Winston 1957 59 114 32 Yalobusha 1121 34 82 22 Yazoo 2339 53 139 18 Total 243,899 5,315 9,810 1,800

