expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

By The Associated Press

Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Sheriff’s deputies in southeast Louisiana fatally shot a man who was firing a rifle at them, state police said.

Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s detectives were sent to a home in Montegut on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of an aggravated assault by a man with a rifle, authorities said in a news release. The man began shooting after they tried to negotiate with him, state police said.

The man died at a hospital. Nobody else was hurt. Authorities have not released the races or identities of those involved in the shooting southeast of Houma.

State police are investigating — standard procedure in Louisiana for shootings by local officers.

More News

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up

Longtime Mississippi physician, state board of health member dies of COVID-19

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

News

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up

News

Longtime Mississippi physician, state board of health member dies of COVID-19

News

State senator: New Mississippi flag “pushed down” residents’ throats

News

Feds: Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

News

Autopsies set after deaths of Mississippi inmates

News

Record breaking gift presented to children’s hospital at UMMC in Jackson

News

Ammo, badges from Mississippi police department found during Florida traffic stop

News

Mississippi governor: ‘We will be prepared’ for threat of armed protests

News

Oust Trump? Mississippi congressional reps split by party affiliation

News

FBI now says it warned about violence prior to Capitol riot; feds consider sedition charges for participants

News

VIDEO: See homemade bombs, guns found in Alabama grandfather’s truck found near U.S. Capitol

News

U.S. Supreme Court tosses split verdict conviction for man who killed former New Orlean’s Saints football star

News

Former U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney arrested for burglary

News

‘Tougaloo Nine’ member Meredith Anding Jr. dies; helped lead segregation effort in Mississippi 60 years ago

News

COVID-19 vaccinations expand to Mississippi residents over 65, with health conditions

News

Auditor: Ex-Crimestoppers board member embezzled thousands meant to keep communities safe from criminals

News

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths

News

Police searching for southwest Mississippi teen missing for a week

News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

News

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

News

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

News

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery