expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Day after Reeves expands eligibility and day he gets own shot, Mississippi runs out of COVID vaccine

By The Associated Press

Published 6:07 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The Mississippi Health Department said Wednesday that the state cannot take any more appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations because of a “monumental surge” in demand after Gov. Tate Reeves announced that more people were eligible.

Officials said all doses of the vaccine are matched with appointments that have been booked. Reeves announced Tuesday that the state was making vaccinations available to anyone 65 and older or people of any age with underlying health conditions.

Before the governor’s announcement of expanded availability, doses were already available for health care workers, people living in long-term care facilities and anyone 75 and older.

People already scheduled for their first or second shot in the coming weeks will still be vaccinated. Officials hope Mississippi will receive a large shipment of vaccines in mid-February. That would allow new appointments to be made.

“Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the … vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing,” according to a Health Department news release Wednesday.

The release also said that department officials “understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Republican governor received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on a video streamed to Facebook Live. Reeves said he wanted to take the vaccine publicly to demonstrate his “confidence in its safety and efficacy.”

“We’ve heard from a lot of Mississippians who are concerned about taking the vaccine and what we’ve tried to do, over the last several weeks, is remove roadblocks,” Reeves said, standing in the Governor’s Mansion with the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Reeves, 46, said he doesn’t want any doubt that he supports the vaccine.

“We’ve heard, ‘If the governor won’t take it, I won’t take it,’” Reeves said. “The reality is, it’s time.”

Wearing a face covering depicting the American flag, Reeves sat in a chair while a nurse administered the shot. He received the Moderna vaccine, developed with U.S. National Institutes of Health.

“I’m not a great patient, and so I don’t love shots,” he joked. “But I know that this is the thing to do, and it’s going to help protect me, but also help protect our loved ones.”

The state Health Department reported Wednesday that Mississippi had 1,942 new confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday evening. The department also reported 31 deaths Wednesday. The state has reported nearly 243,899 cases of the virus and 5,315 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Dobbs said the virus is still taking the lives of many Mississippians. He said during a briefing Tuesday that he had lost several friends in the past week because of coronavirus complications.

A member of the state Board of Health, Dr. Ed Dalton Barham of Clinton, died of COVID-19 complications Saturday, according to an obituary. He was 79.

Barham, known as Tad or Taddy, had served on the board since 2012. He became chairman in 2017.

“He felt it was a privilege and an honor to serve in a leadership position to help promote public health in Mississippi,” his family wrote in his obituary.

Barham served as chief of radiology at Doctor’s Hospital, the V.A. Medical Center, River Oaks Hospital and Woman’s Hospital in Mississippi.

More News

Day after Reeves expands eligibility and day he gets own shot, Mississippi runs out of COVID vaccine

Mississippi, out of vaccine doses, says all appointments officially booked until next month

House impeaches Trump after Capitol riot; first president to be impeached twice

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Day after Reeves expands eligibility and day he gets own shot, Mississippi runs out of COVID vaccine

News

Mississippi, out of vaccine doses, says all appointments officially booked until next month

News

House impeaches Trump after Capitol riot; first president to be impeached twice

News

Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods

News

Louisiana deputies shoot, kill man who shot at them

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up

News

Longtime Mississippi physician, state board of health member dies of COVID-19

News

State senator: New Mississippi flag “pushed down” residents’ throats

News

Feds: Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

News

Autopsies set after deaths of Mississippi inmates

News

Record breaking gift presented to children’s hospital at UMMC in Jackson

News

Ammo, badges from Mississippi police department found during Florida traffic stop

News

Mississippi governor: ‘We will be prepared’ for threat of armed protests

News

Oust Trump? Mississippi congressional reps split by party affiliation

News

FBI now says it warned about violence prior to Capitol riot; feds consider sedition charges for participants

News

VIDEO: See homemade bombs, guns found in Alabama grandfather’s truck found near U.S. Capitol

News

U.S. Supreme Court tosses split verdict conviction for man who killed former New Orlean’s Saints football star

News

Former U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney arrested for burglary

News

‘Tougaloo Nine’ member Meredith Anding Jr. dies; helped lead segregation effort in Mississippi 60 years ago

News

COVID-19 vaccinations expand to Mississippi residents over 65, with health conditions

News

Auditor: Ex-Crimestoppers board member embezzled thousands meant to keep communities safe from criminals

News

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths

News

Police searching for southwest Mississippi teen missing for a week

News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6