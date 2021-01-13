expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Autopsies set after deaths of Mississippi inmates

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:20 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced the deaths of four inmates so far in 2021, and a private prison company has announced the death of one. An autopsy was to be done on each.

The department on Tuesday announced two deaths that occurred at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Caden Britt, 24, was pronounced dead Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to sexual battery on April 1, 2019, in Pontotoc County and was serving a three-year sentence. O.C. Brown, 67, died Monday. He was serving a life sentence on a murder conviction in Walhall County. Brown was sentenced Feb. 5, 2003, in Walthall County.

Management & Training Corporation operates East Mississippi Correctional Facility. The company said in a news release Thursday that an inmate from that prison died that day in a Meridian hospital. Jerome Kelly, 56, had been hospitalized since Dec. 15. He was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in Pearl River County. Sentencing was in March 1998.

The Department of Corrections announced Thursday that an inmate from South Mississippi Correctional Institution died the previous day at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg. Dale Wayne Grayson, 70, was serving life for convictions on sexual battery and child exploitation. Grayson was sentenced May 24, 2012, in Jones County.

The department announced Jan. 4 that Randy Anderson, 52, was pronounced dead Jan. 1 at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Anderson was convicted of murder and arson, and was serving a life sentence. He was sentenced April 30, 2015 in Calhoun County.

At least 106 inmates died in Mississippi prisons from late 2019 until the end of 2020. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December 2019 and early January 2020. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.

More News

State senator: New Mississippi flag “pushed down” residents’ throats

Feds: Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

Autopsies set after deaths of Mississippi inmates

Record breaking gift presented to children’s hospital at UMMC in Jackson

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

State senator: New Mississippi flag “pushed down” residents’ throats

News

Feds: Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

News

Autopsies set after deaths of Mississippi inmates

News

Record breaking gift presented to children’s hospital at UMMC in Jackson

News

Ammo, badges from Mississippi police department found during Florida traffic stop

News

Mississippi governor: ‘We will be prepared’ for threat of armed protests

News

Oust Trump? Mississippi congressional reps split by party affiliation

News

FBI now says it warned about violence prior to Capitol riot; feds consider sedition charges for participants

News

VIDEO: See homemade bombs, guns found in Alabama grandfather’s truck found near U.S. Capitol

News

U.S. Supreme Court tosses split verdict conviction for man who killed former New Orlean’s Saints football star

News

Former U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney arrested for burglary

News

‘Tougaloo Nine’ member Meredith Anding Jr. dies; helped lead segregation effort in Mississippi 60 years ago

News

COVID-19 vaccinations expand to Mississippi residents over 65, with health conditions

News

Auditor: Ex-Crimestoppers board member embezzled thousands meant to keep communities safe from criminals

News

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths

News

Police searching for southwest Mississippi teen missing for a week

News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

News

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

News

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

News

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

News

Mississippi native, Trump homeland security head abruptly quits

News

FBI warns of armed protests plans for all 50 state capitals

News

Judge dismisses murder charge for man who spent 26 years in prison

News

Investigators work to ID boy whose skull found seven years ago in drainage canal