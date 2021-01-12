Police searching for southwest Mississippi teen missing for a week

Lincoln County officials are searching for a Mississippi teenager who has been missing for a week.

Brookhaven Police said 14-year-old Tralisia Williams was reported missing on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She reportedly left home around 1:15 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and flip flops.

Family and community members knocked on doors and searched areas in and around Brookhaven this past weekend, but to no avail.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tralisia Williams, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424.

