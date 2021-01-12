expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:05 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Seven years after workers found a skull in a Mississippi drainage canal, officials are searching for clues to the identity of the young child.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is releasing new information for a young boy that was found deceased in 2014.

In January 2014, contractors working along a mid-central Mississippi creek in Sharkey County discovered a skull in a drainage canal. No other remains were found, aside from the small child’s skull. Initial analysis suggested that the boy was between five to seven years old and may have been deceased for several years. No missing child reports matched the description of the remains and law enforcement has continued to pursue the investigation by utilizing new technology over the years.

Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office has teamed with Othram, a DNA testing company and NCMEC to determine if advanced DNA testing might help reveal more about the young boy’s identity.

In January 2021, preliminary DNA test results from Othram now indicate that the young boy was African American and that he likely has relatives from Sharkey County, Mississippi, or the surrounding areas. NCMEC additionally coordinated carbon dating through the University of Arizona on the skeletal remains which suggests the young boy was born between 2000-2004 and likely died between 2007-2012.

A facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist show what the child would have looked like while he was alive.

Anyone that has information that might assist the case is encouraged to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation 601-987-1530 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678/1-800-THE-LOST.

More News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

News

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

News

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

News

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

News

Mississippi native, Trump homeland security head abruptly quits

News

FBI warns of armed protests plans for all 50 state capitals

News

Judge dismisses murder charge for man who spent 26 years in prison

News

Investigators work to ID boy whose skull found seven years ago in drainage canal

News

Someone apparently scraped ‘TRUMP’ on back of protected Florida manatee, investigation started

News

Mississippi native to officiate tonight’s college football National Championship Game

News

Mississippi officially gets rid of old state flag dubbed ‘prominent roadblock to unity’

News

Mississippi baker takes time out from creating over-the-top cakes to helping make over-the-top snowman honoring firefighters

News

State lawmaker introduces bill to require Mississippi’s electoral votes to go to national vote winner

News

Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths; see county-by-county statistics

News

How much snow did we get? Mississippi residents report accumulation totals from across region

News

Two people die after SUV collides with car backing out of driveay

News

Teacher pay raises, health care tops agenda for Mississippi Legislature

News

A noose, pipe bombs, a crowd out of control: Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared

News

Photo gallery: Snow blankets sections of Mississippi

News

18-year-old said he plans to run for mayor of Mississippi city

News

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages break new records for second-straight day

News

Analysis: Four Mississippi congressional delegates say they know better than judges, state officials

News

‘Things can change in a moment’ — Mississippi man learns to value life amid deadly pandemic

News

Republican Attorneys General Association issued call for ‘patriots’ before deadly Trump Rally. Alabama’s AG calls for investigation.