January 12, 2021

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths

By Kevin Cooper

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Mississippi health officials reported nearly 100 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus Tuesday, though some date back to last year.

The state reported 98 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,284. In the first nine days of January 499 deaths have been reported. Tuesday’s death report was the highest number reported on a single day since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last 24 hours. The state reported that of the 98 deaths reported Tuesday, 52 occurred between January 5 and January 11, and 46 occurred between October 28 and January 8.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Tuesday 1,648 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 241,957.

In the last 14 days, approximately 32,000 new cases have been found in Mississippi, more than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,359 on Tuesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,280 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1981 65 72 15
Alcorn 2531 50 128 19
Amite 944 25 54 7
Attala 1896 55 171 34
Benton 788 22 45 10
Bolivar 3868 102 224 31
Calhoun 1296 19 26 4
Carroll 1016 20 47 9
Chickasaw 1775 42 53 15
Choctaw 582 12 1 0
Claiborne 831 24 45 9
Clarke 1332 60 110 30
Clay 1524 31 24 3
Coahoma 2169 54 128 11
Copiah 2334 47 75 9
Covington 2037 70 135 39
De Soto 16475 161 111 22
Forrest 5755 112 224 48
Franklin 640 13 40 2
George 1929 37 59 7
Greene 1071 29 52 6
Grenada 2116 69 155 32
Hancock 2383 57 69 14
Harrison 12447 185 476 61
Hinds 15559 308 761 111
Holmes 1665 67 103 20
Humphreys 794 24 33 8
Issaquena 154 6 0 0
Itawamba 2525 57 125 22
Jackson 9800 171 215 28
Jasper 1608 32 35 2
Jefferson 512 18 30 4
Jefferson Davis 822 25 8 1
Jones 5999 106 215 41
Kemper 745 19 44 9
Lafayette 4743 91 187 54
Lamar 4628 62 52 13
Lauderdale 5541 174 407 88
Lawrence 979 17 27 2
Leake 2239 64 88 14
Lee 8526 135 214 41
Leflore 2926 104 234 50
Lincoln 2862 83 171 36
Lowndes 5090 102 211 46
Madison 7893 153 351 66
Marion 1991 71 157 23
Marshall 3291 64 64 15
Monroe 3409 100 189 53
Montgomery 1066 34 54 9
Neshoba 3250 149 197 56
Newton 1803 42 86 14
Noxubee 1071 21 34 4
Oktibbeha 3801 79 212 36
Panola 3509 73 102 13
Pearl River 3060 90 158 31
Perry 972 31 21 7
Pike 2499 76 119 34
Pontotoc 3532 50 42 4
Prentiss 2368 47 99 15
Quitman 653 8 0 0
Rankin 10201 195 364 53
Scott 2347 43 39 4
Sharkey 414 17 43 8
Simpson 2272 66 152 19
Smith 1150 22 58 8
Stone 1367 18 83 9
Sunflower 2724 68 111 16
Tallahatchie 1350 33 48 7
Tate 2601 59 80 19
Tippah 2275 45 101 5
Tishomingo 1765 58 101 27
Tunica 831 21 18 2
Union 3295 55 125 19
Walthall 1085 36 67 13
Warren 3279 91 163 37
Washington 4665 121 188 39
Wayne 1904 29 69 11
Webster 882 23 58 11
Wilkinson 563 24 24 5
Winston 1948 59 114 32
Yalobusha 1111 34 82 22
Yazoo 2323 53 139 18
Total 241,957 5,284 9,796 1,791

