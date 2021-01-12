expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

U.S. Reps. Trent Kelly and Michael Guest pose with members of the Patriot Party of Mississippi before a rally on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Later participants in the rally stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Photo via Facebook)

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:10 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The leader of a local conservative group called the Patriot Party of Mississippi said that he believes Congress declared war on the American people when it voted to accept the election results of the 2020 presidential election.

John Williams joined close to 75 people outside the Desoto County Courthouse in an organized rally Sunday, according to the Desoto County Times. 

Williams said the federal government became tyrannical after the events of Jan. 6.

Williams and other members from the group of conservatives said they attended the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C. Williams detailed the group’s experience in Washington and why he and other party members support efforts to overturn the election.

During Sunday’s rally, Williams railed against establishment Republicans and discussed several conspiracy theories related to the presidential election and the deadly Capitol riot.

Williams said that none of the group from North Mississippi participated in the riot that occurred shortly after President Trump’s speech at his “Save America” rally at the National Mall.

Williams said party members never crossed barricades set up by Capitol police and dispersed after tear gas was deployed in their area.

Before the violence at the Capitol began, around half of William’s group met with two of Mississippi’s Republican congressmen, Reps. Trent Kelly and Michael Guest.

During the rally, some of the group’s members said they believed the rioters who entered the Capitol were not Trump supporters and were infiltrated with members of the radical left group Antifa posing as Trump supporters.

Since the riot, federal officials have identified and arrested a number of Trump supporters photographed and videoed inside the U.S. Capitol building. The FBI has not found any evidence that Antifa or other left-wing groups participated in the riots.

Williams said what happened on Jan. 6 was a coordinated effort to give a black eye to Trump supporters. Williams maintains Trump supporters remained peaceful.

At least five people — including a U.S. Capitol police officer — have died as a result of the riot. One woman died after being shot by Capitol police, and others died after experiencing medical emergencies during the events. The breach marked the first time that the Capitol has been under siege since the War of 1812.

 

More News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6

News

Mississippi woman disappears after New Year’s boat outing; Officials continue searching 10 days later

News

Mississippi man sentenced to death because of “bite marks” set free decades later

News

Officials hope DNA of child’s skull found in ditch in 2014 will help solve mystery

News

Mississippi native, Trump homeland security head abruptly quits

News

FBI warns of armed protests plans for all 50 state capitals

News

Judge dismisses murder charge for man who spent 26 years in prison

News

Investigators work to ID boy whose skull found seven years ago in drainage canal

News

Someone apparently scraped ‘TRUMP’ on back of protected Florida manatee, investigation started

News

Mississippi native to officiate tonight’s college football National Championship Game

News

Mississippi officially gets rid of old state flag dubbed ‘prominent roadblock to unity’

News

Mississippi baker takes time out from creating over-the-top cakes to helping make over-the-top snowman honoring firefighters

News

State lawmaker introduces bill to require Mississippi’s electoral votes to go to national vote winner

News

Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths; see county-by-county statistics

News

How much snow did we get? Mississippi residents report accumulation totals from across region

News

Two people die after SUV collides with car backing out of driveay

News

Teacher pay raises, health care tops agenda for Mississippi Legislature

News

A noose, pipe bombs, a crowd out of control: Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared

News

Photo gallery: Snow blankets sections of Mississippi

News

18-year-old said he plans to run for mayor of Mississippi city

News

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages break new records for second-straight day

News

Analysis: Four Mississippi congressional delegates say they know better than judges, state officials

News

‘Things can change in a moment’ — Mississippi man learns to value life amid deadly pandemic

News

Republican Attorneys General Association issued call for ‘patriots’ before deadly Trump Rally. Alabama’s AG calls for investigation.