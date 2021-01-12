Former U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney arrested for burglary
A former assistant U.S. Attorney and assistant district attorney is behind bars facing a felony charge after being caught inside a house that is not his own.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a Jone County homeowner who reported that someone had broken into their home and was still inside.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies reportedly found George “Dow” Yoder III in the home and took him into custody.
Yoder was charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.
Yoder was a special assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Mississippi from 2009 to 2001. Yoder was also a candidate for the state Court of Appeals in 2016 after serving as assistant district attorney in Madison County.
In 2018, Yoder represented James Barnett in a high-profile civil suit against two Laurel police officers who were accused of beating Barnett after a high-speed chase.
If convicted, Yoder could face up to 25 years in prison.