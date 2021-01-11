State lawmaker introduces bill to require Mississippi’s electoral votes to go to national vote winner

Currently, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the agreement. Those states include Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, California, Illinois, and New York, according to Nationalpopularvote.com.

According to the national popular vote website:

The compact agreed upon by all of the states “will guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Compact ensures that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election. The Compact is a state-based approach that preserves the Electoral College, state control of elections, and the power of the states to control how the President is elected.”

The website says a system that awards electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote will address shortcoming in the current system in which most states award all of a its electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each state.

“Because of these state winner-take-all statutes, presidential candidates have no reason to pay attention to the issues of concern to voters in states where the statewide outcome is a foregone conclusion. In 2012, as shown on the map, all of the 253 general-election campaign events were in just 12 states, and two-thirds were in just 4 states (Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Iowa). Thirty-eight states were completely ignored.”

A national popular vote measure would address these shortcomings, the website says.

For more about the national popular vote measure, go to nationalpopularvote.com.