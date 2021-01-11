Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths; see county-by-county statistics

After breaking multiple records Sunday, Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases took a brief pause Monday as the state reported the lowest number of cases in more than two weeks.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Monday 1,227 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 240,309.

In the last 14 days more than 32,000 new cases have been found in Mississippi, more than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

In addition, the state reported another 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 5,186. In the first nine days of January 401 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Friday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at approximately 93-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 43 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,376 on Monday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,301 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1960 65 72 15 Alcorn 2488 45 128 19 Amite 942 25 54 7 Attala 1884 55 171 34 Benton 780 22 45 10 Bolivar 3842 101 223 30 Calhoun 1293 19 26 4 Carroll 1011 20 47 9 Chickasaw 1766 42 53 15 Choctaw 575 12 1 0 Claiborne 827 23 45 9 Clarke 1322 60 110 30 Clay 1507 31 24 3 Coahoma 2146 53 128 11 Copiah 2328 47 75 9 Covington 2033 69 135 39 De Soto 16358 155 111 22 Forrest 5733 111 224 48 Franklin 640 12 40 2 George 1897 37 48 7 Greene 1059 28 52 6 Grenada 2107 67 155 32 Hancock 2370 56 69 14 Harrison 12347 172 477 59 Hinds 15477 299 761 111 Holmes 1656 67 103 20 Humphreys 788 22 33 8 Issaquena 154 6 0 0 Itawamba 2503 56 125 22 Jackson 9717 167 215 28 Jasper 1603 31 35 2 Jefferson 511 18 30 4 Jefferson Davis 821 25 8 1 Jones 5953 103 215 41 Kemper 741 19 44 9 Lafayette 4713 88 187 52 Lamar 4601 61 52 13 Lauderdale 5510 174 407 88 Lawrence 976 17 27 2 Leake 2223 63 88 14 Lee 8472 133 214 41 Leflore 2912 104 233 50 Lincoln 2842 81 170 36 Lowndes 5059 100 210 44 Madison 7868 152 351 66 Marion 1988 69 157 22 Marshall 3264 63 64 15 Monroe 3394 98 189 53 Montgomery 1061 32 54 9 Neshoba 3221 148 197 56 Newton 1780 41 86 14 Noxubee 1065 21 32 4 Oktibbeha 3793 79 212 36 Panola 3493 73 102 13 Pearl River 3041 89 158 31 Perry 963 31 21 7 Pike 2483 75 119 34 Pontotoc 3499 49 42 4 Prentiss 2347 47 99 15 Quitman 645 7 0 0 Rankin 10084 189 364 53 Scott 2332 42 39 4 Sharkey 412 17 43 8 Simpson 2254 66 152 19 Smith 1142 20 58 8 Stone 1358 18 83 9 Sunflower 2711 68 111 16 Tallahatchie 1343 33 48 7 Tate 2572 58 80 19 Tippah 2246 45 101 5 Tishomingo 1747 56 101 27 Tunica 820 21 18 2 Union 3266 54 125 19 Walthall 1082 36 67 13 Warren 3252 90 163 37 Washington 4649 119 188 39 Wayne 1893 27 69 11 Webster 875 23 58 11 Wilkinson 560 24 24 5 Winston 1946 59 114 32 Yalobusha 1107 34 82 22 Yazoo 2306 52 139 18 Total 240,309 5,186 9,780 1,783

