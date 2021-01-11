expand
January 12, 2021

Crime scene

Investigators work to ID boy whose skull found seven years ago in drainage canal

By The Associated Press

Published 8:56 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Authorities are trying to identify a boy whose skull was found in Mississippi seven years ago.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation say the skull was discovered in a Sharkey County drainage canal in January 2014.

Preliminary results of DNA tests show the boy was African American and likely had relatives in the area near where the skull was found, WLBT-TV reported Monday.

The boy is believed to have been between 5 and 7 years old when he died. The center released a facial reconstruction that shows what the boy likely looked like while he was alive.

