How much snow did we get? Mississippi residents report accumulation totals from across region
The National Weather Service in Jackson posted a series of photos of Mississippi residents using their rulers and tape measures to report how much snow has fallen on the ground.
A roundup of some totals reported from state residents include:
- Ebenezer – 3 inches
- Yazoo County – 2 inches
- Lowndes County – 2 pus inches
- Edinburg – 4.5 inches
- Vicksburg – 3.5 inches
- Union – 3 inches
- Maben – 2.5 inchesBelow are examples of some of the snow totals being reported in the state from Mississippians.
This morning's scene of Provine Chapel at @MissCollege. 2-3 inches. @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/3NpgwbUGCS
— Reid Vance (@reidvance) January 11, 2021
VIEWER PHOTOS: Ebenezer, MS
Wow! More than 3.0” of snow has accumulated in Holmes County ☃️
📸: Lafonda Southern Shaffer@NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/4x3eiZfJ8d
— Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) January 11, 2021
Still snowing in Northern Yazoo County, Ms. 4-5” and counting. @NWSJacksonMS @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/HfUpnyecM4
— jacob iles (@jwiles83) January 11, 2021
Pulling out the measuring tape. Looking close to 2inches here in Yazoo❄️❄️ @StormTeam12 @WJTV pic.twitter.com/IdAmoOP6fy
— Anna Farish (@annaonair12) January 11, 2021
Got a solid 2 inches of snow in New Hope in Lowndes County and it’s still falling. @WCBIWEATHER @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/psRW7dSTL1
— Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) January 11, 2021
4.5” in Edinburg, MS @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/0idNTJwbJ8
— Avery Fisher (@averycfisher) January 11, 2021
Snow has essentially ended in Warren County, but I think they hit the jackpot!! ❄️ A viewer reports 3.5″ of snowfall in downtown Vicksburg on Drummond Street. This is a perfect verification of the forecast/winter storm warning. 📷: Julie LeBlanc @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/aNo6hkIu7w
— Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) January 11, 2021
About 2 1/2 inches and Maben at 6:30 by Marybeth on FB. #mswx @joelyoungtv @NWSJacksonMS @wtva9news pic.twitter.com/p1hX8kCwZo
— Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) January 11, 2021
2-3” in Louisville captured by Clark at about 6:15am. Sent via the @WTVAWeather app. pic.twitter.com/IFZff1kW4W
— Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) January 11, 2021
@NWSJacksonMS @WTOKTV @sbowerswx @NCAppeal almost 3 inches here in Union, MS. @Ginger_Zee pic.twitter.com/HM2AaCPlvF
— Lee Killen M.S. (@LeeKillen) January 11, 2021
0.4” of new snow recorded during the 12Z(6AM) observation at @NWSJacksonMS. 1.2” total accumulated snow so far. pic.twitter.com/B6bZSWBZFZ
— John P. Moore III (@WxTrey) January 11, 2021