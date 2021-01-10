expand
January 10, 2021

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages break new records for second-straight day

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:54 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

For the second-straight day, Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases made new record highs Sunday as the state reported more cases and deaths.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Sunday 2,214 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 239,082.

In the last 14 days almost 32,700 new cases have been found in Mississippi, more than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

The pace at which new cases is being detected in January is higher than in December, Mississippi’s worst month for new cases. December had more than 62,500 cases reported. January’s pace, if it continued, would cause the total cases to top 70,000.

In addition, the state reported another 22 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 5,167. In the first nine days of January 382 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Friday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at more than 94-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 41 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,432 on Sunday, a new all-time high.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,335 with Sunday’s update, also a new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1945 64
Alcorn 2479 45
Amite 940 25
Attala 1876 55
Benton 776 22
Bolivar 3828 101
Calhoun 1286 19
Carroll 1011 20
Chickasaw 1758 42
Choctaw 572 12
Claiborne 808 22
Clarke 1315 60
Clay 1496 31
Coahoma 2133 53
Copiah 2323 47
Covington 2030 69
De Soto 16277 154
Forrest 5705 110
Franklin 639 12
George 1880 37
Greene 1051 27
Grenada 2101 67
Hancock 2357 56
Harrison 12252 171 *
Hinds 15381 297
Holmes 1650 67
Humphreys 786 22
Issaquena 154 6
Itawamba 2496 56
Jackson 9625 167
Jasper 1594 31
Jefferson 508 17
Jefferson Davis 819 24
Jones 5900 102
Kemper 738 19
Lafayette 4684 88
Lamar 4585 61
Lauderdale 5490 174
Lawrence 973 17
Leake 2215 62
Lee 8448 133
Leflore 2906 104
Lincoln 2835 81
Lowndes 5034 99
Madison 7853 152
Marion 1970 69
Marshall 3241 63
Monroe 3380 96
Montgomery 1058 32
Neshoba 3213 148
Newton 1769 41
Noxubee 1062 21
Oktibbeha 3784 79
Panola 3480 73
Pearl River 3026 89
Perry 958 31
Pike 2465 75
Pontotoc 3458 49
Prentiss 2343 47
Quitman 643 7
Rankin 9979 187
Scott 2326 42
Sharkey 412 17
Simpson 2243 66
Smith 1140 20
Stone 1354 18
Sunflower 2702 68
Tallahatchie 1336 33
Tate 2564 58
Tippah 2242 45
Tishomingo 1738 56
Tunica 813 21
Union 3256 54
Walthall 1079 36
Warren 3236 88
Washington 4639 119
Wayne 1881 27
Webster 871 23
Wilkinson 560 24
Winston 1945 59
Yalobusha 1102 34
Yazoo 2302 52
Total 239,082 5,167

* Note: One death in Harrison County was counted in error, and has been removed.

