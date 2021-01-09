expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

With no winner Friday night, Mega Millions swells to $600M jackpot; next drawing Tuesday

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:57 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

For just the fourth time in Mega Millions history, the jackpot has reached a whopping $600 million! The top prize keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 3, 6, 16, 18 and 58, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. As a result, the estimated jackpot for the drawing next Tuesday, January 12, is $600 million ($442.4 million cash)!

The first time the game passed the $600 million threshold was on March 30, 2012, when a $656 million prize was split between winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland. At the time, it was a world record for a lotto jackpot game. On December 17, 2013, winners in California and Georgia shared a $648 million jackpot. And on October 23, 2018, an incredible $1.537 billion prize was won in South Carolina – the world’s largest lotto jackpot ever awarded on a single ticket.

Friday night’s drawing produced a total of 2,573,546 winners at all prize levels, including five tickets that matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. They were sold in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. For the second straight draw, a New York second prize included the optional Megaplier (an extra $1 purchase available in most states) so that ticket is worth $2 million after the 2X Megaplier was drawn. For matching the four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 84 tickets won $10,000 each; 11 of those are actually worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier.

Since the jackpot was last won in Wisconsin on September 15, there have been more than 21.8 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 32 worth $1 million or more. Next Tuesday’s drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot roll.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020, with two states getting their first-ever jackpot win in the game: Arizona, which took the largest prize of the year at $414 million on June 9, and Wisconsin, where a lucky winner won $120 million on September 15. Two 2020 jackpots were won in New Jersey: $202 million on February 11 and $123 million on July 24. And on July 31, a California winner took home a $22 million prize.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$600 million (est) 1/12/2021 ?
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL
$437 million 1/1/2019 1-NY

More News

With no winner Friday night, Mega Millions swells to $600M jackpot; next drawing Tuesday

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

With no winner Friday night, Mega Millions swells to $600M jackpot; next drawing Tuesday

News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

News

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

News

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

News

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

News

State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

News

Chances of snow in state increase as winter storm targets region

News

Governor: Mississippi will double number of vaccination sites

News

Former police chief admits he sold city owned cars, pocketed proceeds

News

Three Mississippians charged in wake of U.S. Capitol takeover

News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

News

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

News

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

News

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

News

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against new, more-contagious coronavirus strain

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote