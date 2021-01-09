expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:28 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Alabama pastor.

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley told local news sources that Melissa Hill, 18, turned herself in, and is being charged with both murder and attempted murder in connection with the murder of Pastor Tim Pearson in Melvin, Alabama.

Melvin is a small rural community in West Alabama one mile from the Alabama-Mississippi line.

Hill’s bond has been set at $1,050,000.

According to news reports Pearson was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Pearson led the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in Melvin for 14 years.

One of Pearson’s relatives said that Pearson’s wife was also injured in the shooting, but she is now in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details available at this time.

 

 

More News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

News

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

News

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

News

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

News

State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

News

Chances of snow in state increase as winter storm targets region

News

Governor: Mississippi will double number of vaccination sites

News

Former police chief admits he sold city owned cars, pocketed proceeds

News

Three Mississippians charged in wake of U.S. Capitol takeover

News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

News

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

News

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

News

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

News

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against new, more-contagious coronavirus strain

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record