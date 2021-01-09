expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:21 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health released on Friday a list of places other than certain health departments with available coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccines are only available for health care workers and people age 75 and older.

Anyone wanting to get a vaccine at any of these locations should call ahead to arrange for one.

Expect the list of locations to grow since state health leaders said at least 170 locations across Mississippi expressed an interest in providing coronavirus vaccinations.

Below is a list of the locations on Friday’s MSDH list. Click here to see the complete list with addresses and phone numbers from the state health agency.

  • Alcorn  — Magnolia Regional Health Center
  • Attala — Baptist Medical Center Attala
  • Attala — Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko
  • Chickasaw — Trace Regional Hospital
  • Claiborne  — Claiborne County Medical Center
  • Copiah — City Drug Pharmacy and Gifts
  • Copiah — Copiah County Medical Center
  • Covington — Covington County Hospital
  • Desoto — Methodist Healthcare-Olive Branch Hospital
  • Franklin — Franklin County Memorial Hospital
  • George  — Coastal Family Health Center Lucedale
  • George — George County Hospital
  • Greene — Coastal Family Health Center Stateline
  • Grenada — University of Mississippi Medical Center
  • Hancock — Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock
  • Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center Biloxi
  • Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center D’Iberville
  • Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center-Saucier
  • Harrison — Singing River Gulfport
  • Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center Biloxi
  • Harrison — Gulfport Memorial Hospital
  • Hinds — JHCHC-Main
  • Holmes — Mallory Community Health Center Lexington
  • Holmes — UMMC Holmes County
  • Jackson — Coastal Family Health Center Vancleave
  • Jasper — Jasper General Hospital
  • Jefferson — Jefferson County Hospital
  • Jones — South Central Regional Medical Center
  • Leake — Baptist Medical Center – Leake
  • Leake — Baptist Medical Clinic-Primary Care
  • Marshall  —Williams Medical Clinic
  • Neshoba — Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing
  • Oktibbeha — Oktibbeha County Health Department
  • Panola — Panola Medical Center
  • Pearl River — Pearl River County Hospital
  • Perry — Perry County General Hospital
  • Scott — Lackey Memorial Hospital
  • Simpson — Magee General Hospital
  • Tippah — Duncan’s Pharmacy
  • Union Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County
  • Walthall — Walthall General Hospital
  • Winston — Louisville Medical Center
  • Yalobusha — Arrington Medical Clinic
  • Yalobusha — Odom Rural Health Clinic
  • Yazoo — Baptist Medical Center Yazoo

More News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

News

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

News

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

News

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

News

State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

News

Chances of snow in state increase as winter storm targets region

News

Governor: Mississippi will double number of vaccination sites

News

Former police chief admits he sold city owned cars, pocketed proceeds

News

Three Mississippians charged in wake of U.S. Capitol takeover

News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

News

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

News

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

News

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

News

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against new, more-contagious coronavirus strain

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record