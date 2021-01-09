State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine
The Mississippi State Department of Health released on Friday a list of places other than certain health departments with available coronavirus vaccines.
The vaccines are only available for health care workers and people age 75 and older.
Anyone wanting to get a vaccine at any of these locations should call ahead to arrange for one.
Expect the list of locations to grow since state health leaders said at least 170 locations across Mississippi expressed an interest in providing coronavirus vaccinations.
Below is a list of the locations on Friday’s MSDH list. Click here to see the complete list with addresses and phone numbers from the state health agency.
- Alcorn — Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Attala — Baptist Medical Center Attala
- Attala — Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko
- Chickasaw — Trace Regional Hospital
- Claiborne — Claiborne County Medical Center
- Copiah — City Drug Pharmacy and Gifts
- Copiah — Copiah County Medical Center
- Covington — Covington County Hospital
- Desoto — Methodist Healthcare-Olive Branch Hospital
- Franklin — Franklin County Memorial Hospital
- George — Coastal Family Health Center Lucedale
- George — George County Hospital
- Greene — Coastal Family Health Center Stateline
- Grenada — University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Hancock — Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock
- Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center Biloxi
- Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center D’Iberville
- Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center-Saucier
- Harrison — Singing River Gulfport
- Harrison — Gulfport Memorial Hospital
- Hinds — JHCHC-Main
- Holmes — Mallory Community Health Center Lexington
- Holmes — UMMC Holmes County
- Jackson — Coastal Family Health Center Vancleave
- Jasper — Jasper General Hospital
- Jefferson — Jefferson County Hospital
- Jones — South Central Regional Medical Center
- Leake — Baptist Medical Center – Leake
- Leake — Baptist Medical Clinic-Primary Care
- Marshall —Williams Medical Clinic
- Neshoba — Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing
- Oktibbeha — Oktibbeha County Health Department
- Panola — Panola Medical Center
- Pearl River — Pearl River County Hospital
- Perry — Perry County General Hospital
- Scott — Lackey Memorial Hospital
- Simpson — Magee General Hospital
- Tippah — Duncan’s Pharmacy
- Union Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County
- Walthall — Walthall General Hospital
- Winston — Louisville Medical Center
- Yalobusha — Arrington Medical Clinic
- Yalobusha — Odom Rural Health Clinic
- Yazoo — Baptist Medical Center Yazoo