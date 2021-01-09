Parts of Mississippi expect snow Sunday night, Monday morning

Portions of Mississippi are likely to see snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters predict.

The National Weather Service said “confidence continues to increase” for snowfall across parts of Mississippi.

A small segment of west-central Mississippi was put under a winter storm watch Saturday night extending from 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

The affected area includes the cities of Vicksburg and Yazoo City.

Forecasters say up to 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall and accumulate with higher, isolated areas potentially seeing more snow.

The snow is expected to accumulate and cause slushy snow on roads and ice over bridges.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

