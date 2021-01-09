expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Chances of snow in state increase as winter storm targets region

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

National Weather Service forecasters say areas of Mississippi are likely to see 2 to 3 inches of snow Sunday evening into Monday afternoon.

NWS forecasters say parts of the state from Vicksburg to Greenwood and Eupora are under an elevated threat of snow and ice. An elevated threat means that areas are likely to see an accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of snow, making for possible hazardous conditions on highways and bridges.

Other areas in the state including Natchez, Jackson, Greenville an Columbus are under a limited threat of snow and ice. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible in these areas.

Early indications point to a storm that will unleash snow across a wide area, including parts of Texas, the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.

“At this early stage, it appears that the Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana, metro areas will not be bystanders for this winter storm, with the potential for up to a few inches of snow to fall with slippery travel during Sunday and Sunday night,” Anderson said.

The last measurable amount of snow in Dallas was about a year ago, on Jan. 11, 2020, when 0.2 of an inch of snow was recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. On average, Dallas picks up less than 2 inches of snow per year.

With the current projection of the storm’s track and strength, AccuWeather meteorologists say that Lubbock and Abilene, Texas, are in the path of heavy snow from the storm with several inches possible. Lubbock managed to dodge snow from a winter storm on New Year’s Eve, but Abilene received about 3 inches.

Snowflakes may fall in cities such as Austin, San Antonio and Houston, Texas, as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Natchez, Mississippi.

The storm has a significant chance to bring at least some snow to parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and several inches of snow to the southern Appalachians on Monday. Cities such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, have the potential for some accumulating snow, and the mountains of western North Carolina are likely to add to their snow cover from the first storm that was occurring on Friday.

Memphis, Tennessee, and Jackson, Mississippi, have a chance at picking up an accumulation of snow on Monday.

More News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

News

Judge drops murder case for man who spent 23 years on death row on evidence now discredited

News

Teen arrested in connection with murder of Alabama pastor

News

COVID 19 crisis: Mississippi doctor getting reports of patients waiting for hours in ambulances outside medical facility

News

State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

News

Chances of snow in state increase as winter storm targets region

News

Governor: Mississippi will double number of vaccination sites

News

Former police chief admits he sold city owned cars, pocketed proceeds

News

Three Mississippians charged in wake of U.S. Capitol takeover

News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

News

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

News

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

News

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

News

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against new, more-contagious coronavirus strain

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record