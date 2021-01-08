expand
January 8, 2021

Three Mississippians charged in wake of U.S. Capitol takeover

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:59 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Three men from Mississippi were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in the hours after a mob overran police at the U.S. Capitol and temporarily ran amok in the building.

Metropolitan D.C. police records show three men who listed Mississippi addresses were arrested for curfew violations Wednesday evening.

Records show Anthony May, 20, Ethan Bray, 22, and Toney Bray, 43, were all arrested Wednesday night.

For a full list of those arrested visit:

https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/Unrest-Related%20Arrest%20Data%20as%20of%20January%207%202021.pdf

