January 8, 2021

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

By The Associated Press

A family-owned Mississippi poultry company said Thursday it is closing three of its locations in the state, while expanding operations at two other locations and a third in Arkansas.

Peco Foods’ facilities in Brooksville, Canton and the hatchery in Philadelphia will be shuttered, multiple news outlets reported.
The company also plans to invest in ramping up the West Point facility and adding operations in Sebastopol and Pocahontas, Arkansas. Those facilities have the capability of expanding product lines to meet customer demand, officials said.

Company officials said the moves are to “further grow in a sustainable direction based on industry trends.”

“Since Peco’s beginnings as a family-owned company 83 years ago, the industry has drastically shifted,” said Peco Foods Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffith. “By streamlining our operations, we can continue building a sustainable company that will support the families and communities of our team members and customers for years to come. The decisions announced today – each carefully considered – will position Peco strongly for future growth and industry leadership.”

Peco currently employs 7,000 people throughout Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi. It is working to provide affected employees opportunities throughout the company where possible, according to a news release.

