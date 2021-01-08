New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

Mississippi’s battle with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus continued at near-record levels Friday.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday 2,175 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 233,665.

The pace at which new cases is being detected is higher than in December, Mississippi’s worst month for new cases. December had more than 62,500 cases reported. January’s pace, if it continued, would cause the total cases to approach 70,000.

In addition, the state reported another 40 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,101. In the first eight days of January 314 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at 93-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 44 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,183 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,106 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1892 64 72 15 Alcorn 2439 45 127 19 Amite 915 23 54 7 Attala 1850 54 171 34 Benton 757 21 45 10 Bolivar 3711 99 223 30 Calhoun 1269 19 25 4 Carroll 987 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1728 41 53 15 Choctaw 566 11 1 0 Claiborne 779 22 44 9 Clarke 1276 60 108 30 Clay 1468 30 24 3 Coahoma 2092 53 127 11 Copiah 2281 47 74 9 Covington 1996 68 134 39 De Soto 15910 151 110 22 Forrest 5620 108 224 47 Franklin 629 12 40 2 George 1803 37 48 7 Greene 1031 27 52 6 Grenada 2066 65 153 32 Hancock 2290 57 70 15 Harrison 11904 169 475 58 Hinds 14999 294 754 110 Holmes 1636 67 103 20 Humphreys 773 22 33 8 Issaquena 154 5 0 0 Itawamba 2472 56 124 22 Jackson 9423 166 215 28 Jasper 1573 31 35 2 Jefferson 494 17 23 4 Jefferson Davis 808 24 8 1 Jones 5716 100 215 41 Kemper 727 19 44 9 Lafayette 4535 87 187 52 Lamar 4505 61 52 13 Lauderdale 5351 173 407 88 Lawrence 957 17 27 2 Leake 2196 60 88 12 Lee 8305 131 212 41 Leflore 2850 104 233 50 Lincoln 2774 81 170 36 Lowndes 4902 98 210 44 Madison 7723 149 351 65 Marion 1918 68 157 22 Marshall 3144 63 64 15 Monroe 3323 95 189 53 Montgomery 1040 32 54 9 Neshoba 3187 147 197 56 Newton 1730 41 84 14 Noxubee 1030 20 32 4 Oktibbeha 3685 78 211 35 Panola 3397 72 102 13 Pearl River 2926 88 157 31 Perry 938 31 21 7 Pike 2385 74 119 34 Pontotoc 3391 48 37 3 Prentiss 2305 46 99 15 Quitman 631 7 0 0 Rankin 9663 180 338 52 Scott 2280 42 39 4 Sharkey 408 17 43 8 Simpson 2215 66 152 19 Smith 1122 20 58 8 Stone 1302 18 83 9 Sunflower 2634 66 108 15 Tallahatchie 1302 33 43 7 Tate 2531 58 80 19 Tippah 2172 43 99 5 Tishomingo 1684 56 101 27 Tunica 800 19 18 2 Union 3159 52 117 18 Walthall 1066 36 67 13 Warren 3075 85 163 37 Washington 4587 119 188 39 Wayne 1840 27 69 11 Webster 863 24 57 11 Wilkinson 556 24 24 5 Winston 1927 58 114 32 Yalobusha 1082 33 81 22 Yazoo 2235 52 139 18 Total 233,665 5,101 9,695 1,773

