Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

Nearly $1 billion is up for grabs as the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries climb to around $500 million dollars. apiece.

It’s only the third time in history that both lotteries were both above the $400 million marks at the same time and the first time since 2018.

Friday’s Mega Millions (Jan. 8) jackpot is worth $510 million, with a cash option worth $377.4 million. Saturday’s Powerball (Jan. 9) jackpot is worth an estimated at $470 million, with a cash option worth $362.7 million.

The total sum of the two jackpots is $980 million, with cash options totaling $740.1 million.

