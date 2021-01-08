expand
January 8, 2021

The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

By The Associated Press

Published 4:36 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Mississippi will officially have a new state flag next week, featuring a magnolia and the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Monday to update state law with a description of the flag, his spokeswoman said Friday. Immediately after the signing, officials are scheduled to have a ceremony to raise the new flag at the state Capitol.

It has been just over six months since legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars.

Critics had long said the flag adopted in 1894 was a racist symbol that failed to represent a state with the largest percentage of Black residents in the nation.

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly last summer as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation. A commission designed the magnolia flag, and the single design went on the November ballot. Voters approved it by a wide margin. Putting it into law is the final step of making the flag official.

