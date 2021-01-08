expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:41 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Attorneys trying to block a Mississippi medical marijuana program say the state is using a “zombie law” about old congressional districts to defend how an initiative landed on the ballot.

Voters in November approved Initiative 65, which requires the state Health Department to establish a medical marijuana program by the middle of this year.

A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler seeks to block the program, arguing that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated because the state constitution says petitioners must gather an equal number of signatures from five congressional districts.

Mississippi dropped from five congressional districts to four after the 2000 Census. Butler argues that this creates a mathematical impossibility: With four districts, more than one-fifth of the signatures must come from each.

In papers filed Dec. 28, state attorneys argued that Mississippi has two sets of congressional districts — one set used for congressional elections and one set used for other purposes.

Federal judges drew four congressional districts when legislators failed to agree on a redistricting plan after the 2000 Census. Although the state has been using the federal order for congressional elections, legislators did not clean up state laws to remove descriptions of the five old districts.

Attorneys representing Secretary of State Michael Watson argued Dec. 28 that the five old districts “may be used for anything but congressional elections,” including for gathering signatures for initiatives.

Butler’s attorneys ridiculed that argument in papers filed Thursday. They said the law describing the five old congressional districts is dead. They note that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has referred to any law that remains on the books but is unenforceable as a “zombie law.”

“The Secretary of State’s argument depends on this zombie law’s reanimation,” Butler’s attorneys wrote about the five old districts.

Butler opposed Initiative 65 because it limits cities’ ability to regulate the location of medical marijuana businesses.

The Health Department, the Mississippi Municipal League and some others have filed briefs supporting Butler’s lawsuit. The Health Department argued that Initiative 65 seeks to transform the department “into something it is not,” even as the department is stretched because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Attorneys: State relying on ‘Zombie law’ in court fight over Mississippi marijuana

News

Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

News

Two Mississippi congressmen met with ‘Patriots’ groups just before Trump rally that turned violent

News

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

News

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against new, more-contagious coronavirus strain

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

News

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announces resignation from post in Mississippi’s Southern District

News

State announces list of Mississippi’s 10 most wanted fugitives

News

Woman reportedly deceives teenage relative, driving her from Mississippi to Texas to sell her for sex

News

One teen dead, another teen in custody after shooting on Gulf Coast

News

ACLU: Elected officials violating First Amendment by blocking critics on social media

News

Sen. Hyde-Smith votes to reject electoral votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania hours after violent protesters stormed U.S. Capitol

News

Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol as mob entered building illegally has died from wounds

News

‘These thugs have no respect for our democracy’ – Mississippi leaders speak out on US Capitol insurrection

News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature