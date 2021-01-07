Woman reportedly deceives teenage relative, driving her from Mississippi to Texas to sell her for sex

A Mississippi woman is accused of driving a 16-year-old relative to Texas in order to sell her for sex.

Federal court documents report that Madison Murphy of Starkville drove her 16-year-old relative from Mississippi to North Texas after making contact with an alleged pimp. Murphy reportedly sold the teen for sex with a man in Fort Worth, Texas, for $300.

Before driving to Texas, Murphy reportedly placed ads on the Internet using Instagram photos of the teenager. When responses came in rapidly, officials say Murphy then drove the teen to Fort Worth in June 2020, giving the teen the impression that she was going to Texas for a modeling job.

The teen reportedly made a 911 phone call for help after being left alone in a motel room. The teen was rescued by police.

Murphy was taken into custody and is awaiting federal indictment. She is accused of child sex trafficking.

The Fort Worth Star telegram posted the following transcript of the preliminary detention hearing for Murphy in Septemeber:

After the ads were placed, Murphy convinced her 16-year-old relative that they were driving to Fort Worth in the summer of 2020 for a modeling job. Murphy also brought along her younger sister.

The three arrived at a Motel 6 in North Richland Hills on the night of June 23.

Less than an hour after arriving in North Richland Hills, and in a motel room, the teen was told that she needed to get ready because she was going on a date, meaning she was going to meet a man and have sex with him, according to the transcript.

Murphy, the teen and Murphy’s younger sister drove to a Fort Worth home, where they met with the suspected pimp.

The teen was given instructions that they were going to drive to another Fort Worth home where a man was waiting for her.

The teen was driven to the home, where she performed sex acts on the man and was paid. She had to send a photo of herself receiving the cash.

The Mississippi teen left that house and was picked up by Murphy, the alleged pimp and his girlfriend. The 16-year-old gave the money to the girlfriend.

She was driven back to the Motel 6 in North Richland Hills and left there with Murphy’s younger sister. The teen told authorities she had received death threats from the alleged pimp, saying he would kill her if she said anything about what happened or if she didn’t cooperate.

The 16-year-old had been told more dates had been lined up and she was going to do more sex acts, according to court documents.

The teen, when she was left alone in the motel room, decided she was not going to cooperate, and called 911.

When officers arrived, Murphy was still at the motel. Armed with a search warrant, police found condoms and lubricant in Murphy’s car after she was taken into custody.

