National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

Weather forecasters are monitoring a developing weather system that could bring snow to parts of Mississippi on Sunday and Monday.

After dumping rain in the Pacific Northwest on Friday, a low will move southeast over the weekend before crossing the southern plains late Sunday into Monday.

A swath of snow is expected to follow the weather system out of Colorado and Texas and could drop into parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Current weather models suggest the low could fall as far south as the Gulf Coast bringing snow to central and eastern Texas and even the northern parishes of Louisiana. Depending on timing, Alexandria, Louisiana, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, could see some white stuff fall onto the ground.

Some models suggest the system will dry up before heading into Louisiana and Mississippi.

Currently, the National Weather Service in Jackson says there is a Limited Threat of snow and ice and that forecasters are monitoring the situation closely.

