expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Approximately two weeks after Christmas, Mississippi just shattered another record for the new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a single day.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Health Department reported 3,255 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 231,490.

In addition, the state reported another 48 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,061.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,240 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,060 with Thursday’s update.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s website was down early Thursday so county-by-county numbers were not immediately available.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1876 64 72 15
Alcorn 2412 45 125 19
Amite 913 23 54 7
Attala 1837 52 170 33
Benton 739 21 45 10
Bolivar 3667 97 223 30
Calhoun 1264 18 25 4
Carroll 977 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1716 40 53 15
Choctaw 561 11 1 0
Claiborne 765 22 44 9
Clarke 1265 59 108 29
Clay 1458 30 24 3
Coahoma 2076 53 127 11
Copiah 2272 47 74 9
Covington 1981 68 134 39
De Soto 15775 149 110 22
Forrest 5581 108 224 47
Franklin 624 11 40 2
George 1788 37 48 7
Greene 1023 27 52 6
Grenada 2056 65 153 32
Hancock 2252 56 70 14
Harrison 11726 169 473 58
Hinds 14874 293 748 110
Holmes 1630 67 103 20
Humphreys 770 22 33 8
Issaquena 153 5 0 0
Itawamba 2461 54 124 22
Jackson 9364 164 215 27
Jasper 1560 30 35 2
Jefferson 491 16 22 4
Jefferson Davis 805 24 8 1
Jones 5654 100 215 41
Kemper 713 19 44 9
Lafayette 4489 86 187 51
Lamar 4460 61 52 13
Lauderdale 5292 173 390 88
Lawrence 953 17 27 2
Leake 2174 60 87 12
Lee 8261 131 210 41
Leflore 2834 104 232 50
Lincoln 2748 81 170 36
Lowndes 4831 98 209 44
Madison 7651 147 345 65
Marion 1880 68 156 22
Marshall 3107 63 62 15
Monroe 3303 93 188 53
Montgomery 1034 31 54 9
Neshoba 3158 146 197 56
Newton 1717 40 84 14
Noxubee 1023 20 32 4
Oktibbeha 3666 78 208 35
Panola 3379 72 102 13
Pearl River 2893 87 157 31
Perry 936 31 21 7
Pike 2377 73 118 33
Pontotoc 3367 47 37 3
Prentiss 2291 45 99 15
Quitman 630 7 0 0
Rankin 9465 179 333 52
Scott 2254 42 37 4
Sharkey 405 17 43 8
Simpson 2203 66 152 19
Smith 1112 20 57 8
Stone 1293 18 83 9
Sunflower 2599 63 109 15
Tallahatchie 1298 33 43 7
Tate 2521 56 80 19
Tippah 2139 42 98 5
Tishomingo 1659 56 101 27
Tunica 799 19 18 2
Union 3120 52 115 18
Walthall 1054 36 67 13
Warren 3042 84 163 37
Washington 4578 119 188 39
Wayne 1805 27 69 11
Webster 856 23 57 11
Wilkinson 552 24 24 5
Winston 1915 58 114 32
Yalobusha 1072 33 81 22
Yazoo 2216 51 139 18
Total 231,490 5,061 9,637 1,767

More News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

News

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announces resignation from post in Mississippi’s Southern District

News

State announces list of Mississippi’s 10 most wanted fugitives

News

Woman reportedly deceives teenage relative, driving her from Mississippi to Texas to sell her for sex

News

One teen dead, another teen in custody after shooting on Gulf Coast

News

ACLU: Elected officials violating First Amendment by blocking critics on social media

News

Sen. Hyde-Smith votes to reject electoral votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania hours after violent protesters stormed U.S. Capitol

News

Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol as mob entered building illegally has died from wounds

News

‘These thugs have no respect for our democracy’ – Mississippi leaders speak out on US Capitol insurrection

News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

News

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

News

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

News

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

News

Coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi; county-by-county numbers

News

Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval rating tanked as COVID-19 pandemic worsened, poll shows