Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

Approximately two weeks after Christmas, Mississippi just shattered another record for the new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a single day.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Health Department reported 3,255 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 231,490.

In addition, the state reported another 48 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,061.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,240 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,060 with Thursday’s update.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s website was down early Thursday so county-by-county numbers were not immediately available. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1876 64 72 15 Alcorn 2412 45 125 19 Amite 913 23 54 7 Attala 1837 52 170 33 Benton 739 21 45 10 Bolivar 3667 97 223 30 Calhoun 1264 18 25 4 Carroll 977 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1716 40 53 15 Choctaw 561 11 1 0 Claiborne 765 22 44 9 Clarke 1265 59 108 29 Clay 1458 30 24 3 Coahoma 2076 53 127 11 Copiah 2272 47 74 9 Covington 1981 68 134 39 De Soto 15775 149 110 22 Forrest 5581 108 224 47 Franklin 624 11 40 2 George 1788 37 48 7 Greene 1023 27 52 6 Grenada 2056 65 153 32 Hancock 2252 56 70 14 Harrison 11726 169 473 58 Hinds 14874 293 748 110 Holmes 1630 67 103 20 Humphreys 770 22 33 8 Issaquena 153 5 0 0 Itawamba 2461 54 124 22 Jackson 9364 164 215 27 Jasper 1560 30 35 2 Jefferson 491 16 22 4 Jefferson Davis 805 24 8 1 Jones 5654 100 215 41 Kemper 713 19 44 9 Lafayette 4489 86 187 51 Lamar 4460 61 52 13 Lauderdale 5292 173 390 88 Lawrence 953 17 27 2 Leake 2174 60 87 12 Lee 8261 131 210 41 Leflore 2834 104 232 50 Lincoln 2748 81 170 36 Lowndes 4831 98 209 44 Madison 7651 147 345 65 Marion 1880 68 156 22 Marshall 3107 63 62 15 Monroe 3303 93 188 53 Montgomery 1034 31 54 9 Neshoba 3158 146 197 56 Newton 1717 40 84 14 Noxubee 1023 20 32 4 Oktibbeha 3666 78 208 35 Panola 3379 72 102 13 Pearl River 2893 87 157 31 Perry 936 31 21 7 Pike 2377 73 118 33 Pontotoc 3367 47 37 3 Prentiss 2291 45 99 15 Quitman 630 7 0 0 Rankin 9465 179 333 52 Scott 2254 42 37 4 Sharkey 405 17 43 8 Simpson 2203 66 152 19 Smith 1112 20 57 8 Stone 1293 18 83 9 Sunflower 2599 63 109 15 Tallahatchie 1298 33 43 7 Tate 2521 56 80 19 Tippah 2139 42 98 5 Tishomingo 1659 56 101 27 Tunica 799 19 18 2 Union 3120 52 115 18 Walthall 1054 36 67 13 Warren 3042 84 163 37 Washington 4578 119 188 39 Wayne 1805 27 69 11 Webster 856 23 57 11 Wilkinson 552 24 24 5 Winston 1915 58 114 32 Yalobusha 1072 33 81 22 Yazoo 2216 51 139 18 Total 231,490 5,061 9,637 1,767

