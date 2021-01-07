expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Mississippi reported a new record high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in state hospitals.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that through Tuesday 1,433 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patients were hospitalized with another 62 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 that had not been confirmed by test.

In the same period the state reported that 94 percent of all Mississippi ICU beds were occupied leaving only 53 beds available across the state, another record low.

More than 4 out of 10 ICU beds in use are filled with COVID-19 patients, the state reported.

Mississippi reported a record high number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 3,255 new cases.

More News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Nearly $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb

News

Mississippi senator chairs subcommittee over Capitol police; noncommittal on investigation after protesters overwhelm officers

News

Peco Foods closing 3 Mississippi locations, expanding others

News

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

News

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

News

Louisiana man indicative of how mob at Capitol egged on by online conspiracy theories

News

Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi

News

National Weather Service monitoring weekend forecast for winter storm, snow in parts of Mississippi

News

Three out of four of Mississippi’s congressmen voted to challenge electoral college vote

News

Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

News

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announces resignation from post in Mississippi’s Southern District

News

State announces list of Mississippi’s 10 most wanted fugitives

News

Woman reportedly deceives teenage relative, driving her from Mississippi to Texas to sell her for sex

News

One teen dead, another teen in custody after shooting on Gulf Coast

News

ACLU: Elected officials violating First Amendment by blocking critics on social media

News

Sen. Hyde-Smith votes to reject electoral votes in Arizona, Pennsylvania hours after violent protesters stormed U.S. Capitol

News

Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol as mob entered building illegally has died from wounds

News

‘These thugs have no respect for our democracy’ – Mississippi leaders speak out on US Capitol insurrection

News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

News

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

News

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

News

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

News

Coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi; county-by-county numbers

News

Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval rating tanked as COVID-19 pandemic worsened, poll shows