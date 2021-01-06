Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol as mob entered building illegally has died from wounds
A woman shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the mob siege Wednesday died, the Washington Post reported.
The newspaper reported that the woman, who was not identified, was apparently shot as a crowd inside the Capitol broke past barriers and entered the inner sanctum of the federal government.
The woman can be seen in a video posted on social media in which what appears to be a gunshot is heard, then the woman placed on the ground.
A spokesman for the D.C. police told the newspaper the woman died at a hospital.