expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

By The Associated Press

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

More News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

News

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

News

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

News

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

News

Coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi; county-by-county numbers

News

Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval rating tanked as COVID-19 pandemic worsened, poll shows

News

Highway patrol officials: Drag racing incident on interstate was not in our jurisdiction

News

Crews persevere against rising river, debris as search for missing hunters enters second month

News

Man arrested on kidnapping charges in connection with missing Louisiana child

News

Man gets two life sentences, plus 30 years for killing wife, stepdaughter, burning bodies

News

Tax worker accused of overcharging for car tags and pocketing difference

News

Body of Mississippi man discovered at national forest roadside park identified

News

Traffic stop leads to discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

Mississippi man, charged in neighbor’s death, is out of jail

News

House votes to adopt new state flag; one step left to officially adopt Magnolia flag approved by voters

News

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths; total deaths approach 5,000

News

Officials: Measures being put in place to prevent another interstate shutdown by drag racing, other stunts

News

Officials: Investigation under way after child reported missing from home on Mississippi-Louisiana border found safe

News

Police searching for missing Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi legislators set to finalize magnolia-themed flag

News

Mississippi mayor drops Democratic label as she seeks new term

News

Mom, friend arrested after pet raccoon allegedly attacks sleeping baby girl

News

Roger Wicker says he won’t join futile effort to scuttle Biden’s election; Cindy Hyde-Smith won’t say what she’ll do

News

Police investigate after Mississippi man found dead near curb outside house