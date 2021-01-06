expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

By The Associated Press

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

More News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi lawmakers ratify new state flag, send matter to governor for signature

News

Police: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Capitol

News

Trump demonstrators swarm Capitol, halt Electoral vote session

News

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach police barricades

News

Coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi; county-by-county numbers

News

Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval rating tanked as COVID-19 pandemic worsened, poll shows

News

Highway patrol officials: Drag racing incident on interstate was not in our jurisdiction

News

Crews persevere against rising river, debris as search for missing hunters enters second month

News

Man arrested on kidnapping charges in connection with missing Louisiana child

News

Man gets two life sentences, plus 30 years for killing wife, stepdaughter, burning bodies

News

Tax worker accused of overcharging for car tags and pocketing difference

News

Body of Mississippi man discovered at national forest roadside park identified

News

Traffic stop leads to discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs

News

Mississippi man, charged in neighbor’s death, is out of jail

News

House votes to adopt new state flag; one step left to officially adopt Magnolia flag approved by voters

News

Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths; total deaths approach 5,000

News

Officials: Measures being put in place to prevent another interstate shutdown by drag racing, other stunts

News

Officials: Investigation under way after child reported missing from home on Mississippi-Louisiana border found safe

News

Police searching for missing Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi legislators set to finalize magnolia-themed flag

News

Mississippi mayor drops Democratic label as she seeks new term

News

Mom, friend arrested after pet raccoon allegedly attacks sleeping baby girl

News

Roger Wicker says he won’t join futile effort to scuttle Biden’s election; Cindy Hyde-Smith won’t say what she’ll do

News

Police investigate after Mississippi man found dead near curb outside house