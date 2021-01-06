expand
Man arrested on kidnapping charges in connection with missing Louisiana child

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:02 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A man has been arrested on kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of  child reported from her home on the Mississippi-Louisiana border

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, Angel Ramirez, 22, was arrested and booked into the Grant Parish Jail on aggravated kidnapping, as a fugitive from Madison Parish, with a $500,000 bond. Ramirez was arrested in connection with the disappearance of  Emma Carter Ezell, 11, who went missing from her and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday. Ezell lives with her family in Tallulah in Madison Parish.

Authorities later announced that Ezell had been found safe and returned to her family.

During the course of the investigation, Ezell was located at a home in Grant Parish by officials with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grant Parish is located just north of Alexandria, La.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

“The Louisiana State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, would like to take this opportunity to thank our media partners and the general public for sharing this information,” the agency said in a release Tuesday evening. “This collaborated effort was instrumental in returning the child safely to her family.”

