January 6, 2021

Coronavirus continues to rage across Mississippi; county-by-county numbers

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:17 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Mississippi’s spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths continued at near-record levels with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi reported 38 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Wednesday.  A total of 5,013 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Wednesday. It was the second-highest number of new cases reported on a single day. The highest number, 3,023, was reported last Wednesday.

The latest case numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 228,235.

The high number of cases has led to extreme pressure put on the state’s hospital system.

Through Tuesday, Mississippi hospitals had only 61 available ICU beds, meaning the state’s collective ICU capacity was more than 93-percent full.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,169 on Wednesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,994 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1868 63 72 15
Alcorn 2340 45 124 19
Amite 903 23 54 7
Attala 1825 52 169 33
Benton 721 21 45 10
Bolivar 3595 96 223 30
Calhoun 1239 18 25 4
Carroll 964 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1693 38 53 15
Choctaw 552 11 1 0
Claiborne 749 22 44 9
Clarke 1251 59 108 29
Clay 1430 30 20 3
Coahoma 2044 52 127 11
Copiah 2253 47 74 9
Covington 1958 68 134 39
De Soto 15586 148 110 22
Forrest 5513 106 222 46
Franklin 620 11 40 2
George 1783 37 48 7
Greene 1019 27 52 6
Grenada 2041 65 153 32
Hancock 2204 56 70 14
Harrison 11518 168 473 58
Hinds 14652 291 731 108
Holmes 1622 67 103 20
Humphreys 763 22 33 8
Issaquena 152 5 0 0
Itawamba 2441 51 124 22
Jackson 9189 164 215 27
Jasper 1533 30 35 2
Jefferson 487 16 22 4
Jefferson Davis 796 24 8 1
Jones 5523 98 213 39
Kemper 705 19 44 9
Lafayette 4456 86 186 51
Lamar 4393 61 51 13
Lauderdale 5217 171 390 88
Lawrence 945 17 27 2
Leake 2145 60 81 12
Lee 8161 125 210 41
Leflore 2788 103 231 49
Lincoln 2721 81 170 36
Lowndes 4761 97 209 43
Madison 7551 146 345 64
Marion 1840 68 156 22
Marshall 3068 63 62 15
Monroe 3241 91 179 53
Montgomery 1027 31 54 9
Neshoba 3109 144 191 55
Newton 1701 40 83 14
Noxubee 1018 20 32 4
Oktibbeha 3618 78 207 34
Panola 3355 71 103 13
Pearl River 2821 87 157 31
Perry 928 31 21 7
Pike 2344 73 118 33
Pontotoc 3321 45 33 3
Prentiss 2249 45 99 15
Quitman 624 7 0 0
Rankin 9361 178 332 51
Scott 2228 41 37 4
Sharkey 403 17 43 8
Simpson 2161 66 152 19
Smith 1090 20 55 8
Stone 1259 18 78 9
Sunflower 2539 63 105 15
Tallahatchie 1278 33 43 7
Tate 2496 56 80 19
Tippah 2088 42 80 5
Tishomingo 1644 54 101 27
Tunica 783 19 18 2
Union 3078 48 114 17
Walthall 1046 35 67 13
Warren 2997 81 164 37
Washington 4526 119 187 39
Wayne 1786 27 69 11
Webster 842 21 57 11
Wilkinson 542 24 24 5
Winston 1899 58 105 31
Yalobusha 1065 33 81 22
Yazoo 2190 51 139 18
Total 228,235 5,013 9,541 1,754

