Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths; total deaths approach 5,000

Mississippi reported a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday with the majority of the reported deaths coming in the last week.

Mississippi reported 91 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Tuesday. The number of deaths reported was an all-time high. A total of 4,975 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last 24 hours. The state reports that of the 91 deaths 76 occurred between December 30 and January 4. The remaining 15 deaths occurred earlier in December.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,766 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Tuesday.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 225,444.

The high number of cases has led to extreme pressure put on the state’s hospital system.

Through Tuesday, Mississippi hospitals had only 61 available ICU beds, meaning the state’s collective ICU capacity was more than 93-percent full.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,202 on Tuesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,982 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1846 62 72 15 Alcorn 2310 44 121 18 Amite 897 23 54 7 Attala 1810 52 167 32 Benton 715 21 45 10 Bolivar 3569 96 223 30 Calhoun 1224 18 25 4 Carroll 959 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1669 37 51 15 Choctaw 543 11 1 0 Claiborne 740 21 44 9 Clarke 1239 59 108 29 Clay 1410 30 20 3 Coahoma 2026 52 127 11 Copiah 2245 47 74 9 Covington 1932 68 134 39 De Soto 15363 145 108 20 Forrest 5439 105 216 46 Franklin 618 9 40 1 George 1773 37 48 7 Greene 1009 27 52 6 Grenada 2023 65 153 32 Hancock 2167 56 70 14 Harrison 11344 164 473 58 Hinds 14467 290 720 108 Holmes 1618 67 103 20 Humphreys 752 22 33 8 Issaquena 152 5 0 0 Itawamba 2408 51 123 22 Jackson 9057 164 215 27 Jasper 1520 30 35 2 Jefferson 472 16 22 4 Jefferson Davis 793 24 8 1 Jones 5455 98 208 39 Kemper 681 19 44 9 Lafayette 4401 86 186 51 Lamar 4335 61 48 13 Lauderdale 5169 171 379 88 Lawrence 936 16 27 2 Leake 2128 59 81 12 Lee 8075 123 210 40 Leflore 2752 102 226 49 Lincoln 2698 80 169 36 Lowndes 4673 97 209 43 Madison 7447 145 341 63 Marion 1813 66 155 22 Marshall 3027 63 62 15 Monroe 3184 91 179 53 Montgomery 1015 31 54 9 Neshoba 3087 144 191 55 Newton 1677 40 83 14 Noxubee 999 20 32 4 Oktibbeha 3565 78 207 34 Panola 3318 71 103 13 Pearl River 2773 85 156 31 Perry 919 31 21 7 Pike 2318 72 118 32 Pontotoc 3294 44 21 3 Prentiss 2229 45 99 15 Quitman 617 7 0 0 Rankin 9228 175 329 48 Scott 2199 41 37 4 Sharkey 403 17 43 8 Simpson 2132 66 152 19 Smith 1079 20 55 8 Stone 1252 18 78 9 Sunflower 2513 62 102 15 Tallahatchie 1265 33 43 7 Tate 2469 56 80 19 Tippah 2075 41 80 5 Tishomingo 1629 53 101 27 Tunica 780 19 15 2 Union 3033 46 105 17 Walthall 1029 35 67 13 Warren 2914 80 164 37 Washington 4504 119 187 39 Wayne 1765 27 69 11 Webster 821 21 57 11 Wilkinson 541 24 24 5 Winston 1889 58 105 31 Yalobusha 1046 33 81 22 Yazoo 2184 50 138 17 Total 225,444 4,975 9,452 1,742

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

