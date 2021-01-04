Mom, friend arrested after pet raccoon allegedly attacks sleeping baby girl
Two Arkansas women were arrested after deputies say a pet raccoon attacked a baby girl left in their care.
Amber Reed, 33, and Selena Creel, 21, the mother of the injured child, were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Initially, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office was called by hospital staffers Sunday night about what they believed was a dog attack on the baby.
After an investigation, deputies came to believe the child was attacked instead by a raccoon.
Deputies said inside the house were three dogs, two cats and a raccoon. Investigators believe the raccoon climbed into a pack and play where the child was sleeping.
The injured baby was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.