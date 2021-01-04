Mississippi man shot, killed in Montana; police found him wounded, lying in yard

A Mississippi man who was found shot in a Billings, Montana yard last week has died.

Police were called to a Billings resident early morning on Dec. 27 after a report of shots being fired. They found the victim unconscious in a yard. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified, Billings media report, other than being described as a 39-year-old man from Mississippi.

As of late last week, no arrests had been made in the homicide investigation.

