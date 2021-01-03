expand
January 3, 2021

Wedding snatcher makes away with Mississippi woman’s purse, her father’s ashes

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:33 pm Sunday, January 3, 2021

A Mississippi woman is looking for an urn carrying her father’s ashes that was stolen along with her purse while she was celebrating her wedding.

The Sun Herald reported that Jen Mullaney Jones had the ashes in a black and gold urn inside her purse when she got married on Friday — New Year’s Day — at the scenic, beachfront Jones Park in Gulfport. After the wedding, she went with her groom — Daniel Jones — to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Gulfport to raise a glass in honor of her wedding. She’s worked at the veterans hall for the last decade.

Someone took her purse and the ashes that were in it from her vehicle Friday afternoon while it was parked outside the VFW.
“I’m absolutely gutted right now,” she told the newspaper. The veterans helped search the area with flashlights Friday night. Her father, Michael Scott Rordam, was a veteran who died in September.

Police came to the scene, and Jones is hoping someone with knowledge of the purse or urn will come forward.

