expand
Ad Spot

January 3, 2021

Mississippi post office named for 3 officers killed on duty

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:36 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

A post office in Brookhaven, Mississippi, will be named for three local law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

President Donald Trump signed a law Dec. 21 to name the “Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building.”

Durr was a Lincoln County deputy sheriff who was shot to death in May 2017 while responding to a disturbance at a home. Seven other people were shot to death that night. In early 2020, a jury convicted Willie Cory Godbolt in all of the killings, and he was sentenced to death.

Moak and White worked for the Brookhaven Police Department. They were shot to death in September 2018 while responding to reports of shots being fired in a neighborhood. Marquis Flowers has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges, and he remains in custody while awaiting trial.

“Brookhaven is my home, and the loss of these officers continues to break the hearts of so many in our community,” U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said in a news release.

Hyde-Smith, Sen. Roger Wicker and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest worked on the legislation to name the post office for the officers.
“Mississippi respects our law enforcement officers, and we are grateful for the risk they take on in the line of duty,” Guest said.

“For this reason, it’s important to commemorate those we’ve lost in remembrance of their sacrifice.”

Wicker said naming the post office for Durr, Moak and White is a fitting tribute.

“Every single day, our law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect and serve their communities,” Wicker said. “I hope this renaming will serve as a powerful reminder of all those men and women who wear the badge.”

More News

Wedding snatcher makes away with Mississippi woman’s purse, her father’s ashes

Mississippi hospital offering $5k bonus for nurses

Woman devastated after fireworks set her truck, house on fire

Mississippi post office named for 3 officers killed on duty

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Wedding snatcher makes away with Mississippi woman’s purse, her father’s ashes

News

Mississippi hospital offering $5k bonus for nurses

News

Mississippi post office named for 3 officers killed on duty

News

Crosses in the sand: Mississippi father, daughter turn fish bones into works of art

News

Drag racers shutdown stretch of Mississippi interstate; officials say arrests will be made

News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages growing again

News

Mississippi deer processors overwhelmed as season’s harvest doubles, triples order requests

News

Officers: Up to eight people showered Mississippi mall parking lot with bullets during New Year’s Eve shootout

News

Mississippi city shatters homicide record in 2020, eclipses rates of most major U.S. cities

News

Triple murder suspect arrested after police discover three dead bodies New Year’s Day

News

Mississippi kicks off new year with growing coronavirus cases

News

House fire survivor to teen: ‘God put you into a position to save my life’

News

Mississippi’s Big Bad Chef looking for ‘love’ with purchase of premier club

News

17-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Jackson County

News

Mississippi’s longest-serving mayor dies of COVID-19

News

Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph

News

Mississippi man charged with strangulating girlfriend, then firing gun at deputies

News

Mississippi family mourns after elderly man dies in early morning house fire

News

Lawyer says teen shot, killed neighbor in self defense after being ‘violently attacked’

News

National Weather Service releases forecast timeline for New Year’s Eve storm system

News

Friends, acquaintances ‘absolutely floored’ by death of Mississippi pastor, postal worker

News

No charges expected after juveniles cause bomb scare on airplane flight from Mississippi

News

Family of hunters lost on Mississippi River ask for prayers as weather threatens recovery efforts

News

Mississippi ends year with shattered coronavirus records, surging cases, record deaths