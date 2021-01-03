expand
Ad Spot

January 3, 2021

Mississippi hospital offering $5k bonus for nurses

By The Associated Press

Published 9:17 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

A Mississippi hospital is offering $5,000 bonuses for qualified nurses as it works to recruit staff during a pandemic and at a time when healthcare workers are in short supply.

WCBI reports that Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle is offering a number of incentives including the bonus as it works to recruit amidst a nationwide nursing shortage. Johnny Judson is responsible for recruiting nurses for the hospital.

“I am literally in every school, nursing school, in the area, including along the Alabama boarder,” he told the station. “I go up to north Mississippi, south Mississippi and I go to these nursing schools and I talk to these students.”

He said the country’s nursing shortage has been going on for years and the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse. The bonus is for registered nurses with at least two years of experience. Judson stressed that there are no shortcuts when it comes to hiring new staff.

“We put incentives in place to attract more people but we don’t lower the standards,” he said.

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle is part Baptist Memorial Health Care — a network of a 22 hospitals across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Kimberley Alexander, Public Relations Manager for the organization, said most of the larger hospitals in the group are offering the bonus.

More News

Wedding snatcher makes away with Mississippi woman’s purse, her father’s ashes

Mississippi hospital offering $5k bonus for nurses

Woman devastated after fireworks set her truck, house on fire

Mississippi post office named for 3 officers killed on duty

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Wedding snatcher makes away with Mississippi woman’s purse, her father’s ashes

News

Mississippi hospital offering $5k bonus for nurses

News

Mississippi post office named for 3 officers killed on duty

News

Crosses in the sand: Mississippi father, daughter turn fish bones into works of art

News

Drag racers shutdown stretch of Mississippi interstate; officials say arrests will be made

News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages growing again

News

Mississippi deer processors overwhelmed as season’s harvest doubles, triples order requests

News

Officers: Up to eight people showered Mississippi mall parking lot with bullets during New Year’s Eve shootout

News

Mississippi city shatters homicide record in 2020, eclipses rates of most major U.S. cities

News

Triple murder suspect arrested after police discover three dead bodies New Year’s Day

News

Mississippi kicks off new year with growing coronavirus cases

News

House fire survivor to teen: ‘God put you into a position to save my life’

News

Mississippi’s Big Bad Chef looking for ‘love’ with purchase of premier club

News

17-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Jackson County

News

Mississippi’s longest-serving mayor dies of COVID-19

News

Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph

News

Mississippi man charged with strangulating girlfriend, then firing gun at deputies

News

Mississippi family mourns after elderly man dies in early morning house fire

News

Lawyer says teen shot, killed neighbor in self defense after being ‘violently attacked’

News

National Weather Service releases forecast timeline for New Year’s Eve storm system

News

Friends, acquaintances ‘absolutely floored’ by death of Mississippi pastor, postal worker

News

No charges expected after juveniles cause bomb scare on airplane flight from Mississippi

News

Family of hunters lost on Mississippi River ask for prayers as weather threatens recovery efforts

News

Mississippi ends year with shattered coronavirus records, surging cases, record deaths