January 3, 2021

Drag racers shutdown stretch of Mississippi interstate; officials say arrests will be made

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:18 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

A group of cars blocked the northbound lanes of the interstate in Jackson as people danced on top of cars and videoed other vehicles doing dooghnuts in the middle of the four-lane freeway.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral Saturday morning.

Northbound traffic on I-55 in Jackson  between Lakeland Drive and Meadowbroook Road was blocked for an extended period of time at approximately 10 p.m. Friday.

The videos (which are not posted here because of profanity) show several cars making multiple skid marks in the highway. People are seen dancing and filming the stunts, some getting very close to the speeding cars.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis held  a press conference about the incidnent Saturday afternoon.

Davis said drag racing in the city will not be tolerated.

According to Davis, the people involved in the incident will face criminal charges including drag racing in public, obstructing traffic, reckless and careless driving, and disorderly conduct.

According to Davis, each charge is a misdemeanor and can hold up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

A juvenile has since turned himself in after Davis held a press conference Saturday.

“We’re thinking there’s an accident, trying to make our way to the possible accident and it’s individuals drag racing and once again, it will not be tolerated,” said Davis.

More arrests are forthcoming, according to JPD. This is an ongoing investigation.

