January 2, 2021

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages growing again

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:35 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday along with two-dozen more deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 220,277.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 24 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Saturday. A total of 4,840 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,179 on Saturday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,012 with Saturday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1812 58
Alcorn 2248 40
Amite 875 23
Attala 1760 51
Benton 693 21
Bolivar 3475 95
Calhoun 1193 17
Carroll 940 18
Chickasaw 1623 37
Choctaw 528 11
Claiborne 727 20
Clarke 1214 58
Clay 1366 30
Coahoma 1991 52
Copiah 2203 45
Covington 1882 68
De Soto 15023 139
Forrest 5341 104
Franklin 601 9
George 1744 35
Greene 997 25
Grenada 1988 63
Hancock 2094 55
Harrison 11000 157
Hinds 14242 278
Holmes 1606 67
Humphreys 739 22
Issaquena 152 4
Itawamba 2355 51
Jackson 8869 159
Jasper 1479 25
Jefferson 469 14
Jefferson Davis 770 24
Jones 5342 98
Kemper 671 19
Lafayette 4306 84
Lamar 4212 60
Lauderdale 5030 171
Lawrence 920 16
Leake 2081 57
Lee 7807 118
Leflore 2671 101
Lincoln 2614 79
Lowndes 4503 93
Madison 7342 137
Marion 1784 63
Marshall 2954 63
Monroe 3090 90
Montgomery 997 31
Neshoba 3049 142
Newton 1642 34
Noxubee 967 20
Oktibbeha 3493 76
Panola 3252 71
Pearl River 2687 82
Perry 900 31
Pike 2271 71
Pontotoc 3221 42
Prentiss 2149 42
Quitman 610 7
Rankin 9086 169
Scott 2154 41
Sharkey 393 17
Simpson 2084 65
Smith 1049 20
Stone 1215 18
Sunflower 2450 61
Tallahatchie 1244 33
Tate 2429 56
Tippah 2035 40
Tishomingo 1601 53
Tunica 762 19
Union 2907 43
Walthall 1017 34
Warren 2842 79
Washington 4375 116
Wayne 1715 27
Webster 794 18
Wilkinson 535 23
Winston 1861 52
Yalobusha 1022 33
Yazoo 2143 50
Total 220,277 4,840

More News

Mississippi deer processors overwhelmed as season’s harvest doubles, triples order requests

Officers: Up to eight people showered Mississippi mall parking lot with bullets during New Year’s Eve shootout

Crime scene

Mississippi city shatters homicide record in 2020, eclipses rates of most major U.S. cities

