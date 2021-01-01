Mississippi kicks off new year with growing coronavirus cases
As Mississippi celebrated the new year, the state’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers continued to climb Friday with the state’s latest data.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,575 new cases Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 218,386.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Friday. A total of 4,816 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,030 on Friday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,998 with Friday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1807
|58
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2235
|40
|120
|18
|Amite
|869
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1751
|51
|167
|32
|Benton
|683
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3450
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1184
|17
|25
|4
|Carroll
|936
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1607
|37
|51
|15
|Choctaw
|526
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|723
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1206
|58
|108
|28
|Clay
|1349
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1971
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2195
|45
|73
|9
|Covington
|1858
|67
|133
|39
|De Soto
|14885
|139
|107
|20
|Forrest
|5292
|102
|215
|44
|Franklin
|596
|9
|40
|1
|George
|1740
|35
|48
|7
|Greene
|996
|25
|52
|6
|Grenada
|1978
|62
|146
|31
|Hancock
|2074
|55
|70
|14
|Harrison
|10843
|157
|470
|57
|Hinds
|14118
|272
|696
|107
|Holmes
|1596
|65
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|739
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2322
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8820
|159
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1467
|25
|35
|1
|Jefferson
|467
|14
|22
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|766
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5288
|97
|206
|39
|Kemper
|666
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4289
|84
|185
|50
|Lamar
|4162
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|4992
|171
|378
|88
|Lawrence
|919
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2069
|57
|81
|12
|Lee
|7758
|118
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2664
|101
|221
|48
|Lincoln
|2592
|79
|169
|36
|Lowndes
|4458
|92
|201
|41
|Madison
|7294
|136
|330
|60
|Marion
|1775
|63
|155
|22
|Marshall
|2929
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3061
|89
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|994
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3032
|142
|191
|55
|Newton
|1631
|34
|83
|11
|Noxubee
|959
|20
|31
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3453
|76
|206
|34
|Panola
|3236
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2633
|81
|155
|31
|Perry
|890
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2252
|71
|118
|32
|Pontotoc
|3196
|42
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2129
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|606
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8957
|168
|329
|48
|Scott
|2146
|40
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|390
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2064
|64
|152
|19
|Smith
|1036
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1202
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2435
|61
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1240
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2414
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2026
|40
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1596
|53
|101
|27
|Tunica
|759
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2865
|42
|105
|16
|Walthall
|1012
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2773
|79
|164
|37
|Washington
|4322
|116
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1698
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|789
|18
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|533
|23
|24
|5
|Winston
|1854
|51
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|1014
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2133
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|218,386
|4,816
|9,362
|1,719