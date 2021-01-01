Mississippi kicks off new year with growing coronavirus cases

As Mississippi celebrated the new year, the state’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers continued to climb Friday with the state’s latest data.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,575 new cases Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 218,386.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Friday. A total of 4,816 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,030 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,998 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1807 58 72 15 Alcorn 2235 40 120 18 Amite 869 23 54 7 Attala 1751 51 167 32 Benton 683 21 45 10 Bolivar 3450 95 223 30 Calhoun 1184 17 25 4 Carroll 936 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1607 37 51 15 Choctaw 526 10 1 0 Claiborne 723 20 43 9 Clarke 1206 58 108 28 Clay 1349 30 20 3 Coahoma 1971 52 127 11 Copiah 2195 45 73 9 Covington 1858 67 133 39 De Soto 14885 139 107 20 Forrest 5292 102 215 44 Franklin 596 9 40 1 George 1740 35 48 7 Greene 996 25 52 6 Grenada 1978 62 146 31 Hancock 2074 55 70 14 Harrison 10843 157 470 57 Hinds 14118 272 696 107 Holmes 1596 65 103 20 Humphreys 739 22 33 8 Issaquena 152 4 0 0 Itawamba 2322 51 123 22 Jackson 8820 159 215 26 Jasper 1467 25 35 1 Jefferson 467 14 22 3 Jefferson Davis 766 24 8 1 Jones 5288 97 206 39 Kemper 666 19 44 9 Lafayette 4289 84 185 50 Lamar 4162 60 47 13 Lauderdale 4992 171 378 88 Lawrence 919 16 27 2 Leake 2069 57 81 12 Lee 7758 118 206 40 Leflore 2664 101 221 48 Lincoln 2592 79 169 36 Lowndes 4458 92 201 41 Madison 7294 136 330 60 Marion 1775 63 155 22 Marshall 2929 63 62 15 Monroe 3061 89 179 53 Montgomery 994 31 54 9 Neshoba 3032 142 191 55 Newton 1631 34 83 11 Noxubee 959 20 31 4 Oktibbeha 3453 76 206 34 Panola 3236 71 103 13 Pearl River 2633 81 155 31 Perry 890 30 20 7 Pike 2252 71 118 32 Pontotoc 3196 42 21 3 Prentiss 2129 42 99 15 Quitman 606 7 0 0 Rankin 8957 168 329 48 Scott 2146 40 37 4 Sharkey 390 17 43 8 Simpson 2064 64 152 19 Smith 1036 20 55 8 Stone 1202 18 78 9 Sunflower 2435 61 90 15 Tallahatchie 1240 33 43 7 Tate 2414 56 80 19 Tippah 2026 40 80 5 Tishomingo 1596 53 101 27 Tunica 759 19 15 2 Union 2865 42 105 16 Walthall 1012 34 67 13 Warren 2773 79 164 37 Washington 4322 116 187 39 Wayne 1698 27 68 11 Webster 789 18 57 11 Wilkinson 533 23 24 5 Winston 1854 51 105 28 Yalobusha 1014 33 81 22 Yazoo 2133 50 138 17 Total 218,386 4,816 9,362 1,719

